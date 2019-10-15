American Pie Might Become A B52 Tuesday, October 08 2019 @ 09:24 pm ACDT Contributed by: Views: 386

An audacious question from the Essendon Football Club during the second day of Trade Week could see Collingwood's cult hero, Mason Cox, change his American Pie stripes for a Bomber sash. News today from AFL House revealed that Essendon had asked the question of Collingwood as to whether a deal could be cut involving a future draft pick.



Essendon is on the hunt for tall forward players to replace the likely departure of their own hero, Joe Daniher, who may be on his way to the Sydney Swans. Essendon has a shortage of ruckmen and faces losing their best key forward in Daniher. It seems logical that Cox be asked about as he has played both roles in his 58-game (71 goal) career with the Pies.



The move isn't being wholly embraced by Bomber fans, though that won't be in the minds of Essendon recruiters.

Whilst Cox's move would appear very much left-field thinking, it isn't without some common sense. Essendon could turn to one of their former players, Josh Jenkins. On the outer at Adelaide, Jenkins is a proven goalkicker. However, Jenkins will be 31 years old by next season - Cox two years younger and a longer term option.



This is also the same mason Cox who's heroins in the 2018 Preliminary Final probably prevented Richmond holding three successive flags. On that day, Cox marked everything in the air to tear a hole in Richmond's defence and allow Collingwood a win and passage to the Grand Final.



His 15 disposals, 11 marks and 3 goals that day has become Collingwood folklore, and more importantly proved that Cox certainly has the talent to play at this level.



As Collingwood grapple with list issues such as a seven year contract for star ruckman Brodie Grundy, and a host of other big name contracts, Cox cannot be certain anymore about his future at an American Pie. Since his days in Highland Village, Texas and playing basketball for Oklahoma State University, Cox's journey to AFL footy has been a revelation. Rookie-drafted back in 2015, Cox has become known as the most successful AFL recruit from the USA.



It would be a sad day for international footy if Cox left the AFL scene, but perhaps Essendon can avert that and assist their own list in the process.



