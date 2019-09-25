Translate

Welcome to World Footy News
Thursday, September 26 2019 @ 09:58 pm ACST

Cats Down Lions For Danish Title

Wednesday, September 25 2019 @ 11:11 pm ACST

Europe
The Farum Cats have brought to an end the Odense Lions fairy-tale by taking out the DAFL 2019 premiership. Whilst going into the match as firm favourites, the Cats lived up to the hype across the match before running out 76-point winners.

Any hope of a Lion upset was snuffed out early with the Cats kicking five unanswered goals for the opening term. Whilst the Lions kicked two of their own in the second quarter to outscore the Farum team, it wasn’t enough to significantly bridge the gap as the Cats went to the main break still 28 points ahead.

The premiership quarter proved to be just that as the Cats virtually sealed the game, kicking six goals to one and going into the final term with an even 10 goal lead. The final quarter would see the Lions play for pride and the Cats play for dominance.

The Cats kicked a further six goals to three in the final term to run out 76 point winners and claim another flag for the club. Whilst disappointed, the Lions can be proud of their season and a maiden grand final.

¼ Time: Cats 5 4 34 v Lions 0 0 00
½ Time: Cats 6 6 42 v Lions 2 2 14
¾ Time: Cats 12 12 84 v Lions 3 6 24
Final Score: Farum Cats 18 14 122 d Odense Lions 6 10 46

Goalkickers:
Farum Cats:Mikkel Kjøge 8, Kasper Hjuler 3, Mikkel Norlander 3, William Andersen 2, Mikkel Hjerpe 1, Jess Waaben 1, Jakob Overgaard 1
Odense Lions: Corey Phillis 3, Michael Ward 2, Jack Aitken 1
