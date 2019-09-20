Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Tuesday 03-Sep


Saturday 31-Aug


Thursday 29-Aug


Wednesday 28-Aug


Tuesday 27-Aug


Welcome to World Footy News
Friday, September 20 2019 @ 11:59 pm ACST

NTFL Season Almost Here

Tuesday, September 17 2019 @ 01:10 pm ACST

Contributed by:

Views: 242

Australia
In just a little over two weeks’ time, the new NTFL season will get under way. The weekend of 5th and 6th October will see the eight Premier League teams back in action along with all other men’s, women’s and junior competitions.

It is arguably the most exciting time of the year for all fans as the beginning of a new season, where all teams start again at ground zero, and fans of all clubs can have their dreams and hopes for the next flag, next finals appearance, next win.

The opening round leaps straight into where last year’s story ended. The Grand Final replay between the Nightcliff Tigers and Southern Districts Crocs helps open the season as part of a TIO Stadium double-header on the Saturday night. The season opens with two of last season’s other finalists clashing with the Darwin Buffaloes up against the Tiwi Bombers.

On Sunday, Waratah take on Wanderers at TIO Stadium in the earlier match followed by St Marys up against the Palmerston Magpies.

Reigning premiers, the Nightcliff Tigers, will be keen for a fast start to defend their title. A win against Crocs first up would be a great statement that they intend to be the team to beat again. Crocs, however, have been hurting since that Grand Final and will see Round 1 as the perfect time for their own statement – we are back to reclaim what was ours.

Both Waratah and Darwin played finals last season but their campaigns did not end the way they had hoped, finishing fourth and fifth respectively. Each will see the new season as a chance to build further and push for top two or better.

The Tiwi Bombers want to get out and play with their new Ferrari, Cyril Rioli Junior, who joins their coaching ranks. An absolutely prized signing that the Bombers will hope can help them improve on third place last season. The club is primed to rise and will be keen to bank a first round win to set that dice rolling.

Palmerston, Wanderers and St Mary’s had seasons they would rather forget across 2018/19 and will each have spent the off-season addressing needs – on and off field – to give the best chance at trying to get back into the finals race.

As it stands, all teams are locked together on zero points. All are in the race and all are super-keen to get started. Each has their dreams for the new season.

Round 1 will see whether or not those dreams could possibly come true.

To view the 2019/20 Premier League draw, go to: https://www.aflnt.com.au/sites/defaul...ure_v2.pdf

For more information on all aspects of Northern Territory footy ahead of the new season, go to: https://www.aflnt.com.au/


Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

NTFL Season Almost Here | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 89

What's New

Stories

5 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days

No new comments

Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links
 Copyright © 2019 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.13 seconds 