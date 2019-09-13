AFL Premiership football returns to Shanghai in 2020

The AFL has today confirmed the fourth annual Shanghai match will be featured in Round 11 of the 2020 Toyota AFL Premiership Season.



Since AFL’s expansion into China in 2017, three successful matches involving Port Adelaide, St Kilda and Gold Coast SUNS Football Clubs have been played at Jiangwan Stadium in Shanghai’s Yangpu District.



The Port Adelaide Football Club’s vision in partnership with the AFL have led the way in unlocking the potential the Chinese market has on the growth of the game both on and off the field.



AFL General Manager of China David Stevenson has said the decision is based on the AFL’s long-term commitment to China and building on new partnerships, on and off the field.



“After a successful first three years of the Shanghai match, the AFL is thrilled to continue this tradition which will see St Kilda and Port Adelaide travel to China in May.” Mr Stevenson said.



“More than a game, the AFL’s increased presence in China including an office opened earlier this year, extends beyond the match day, with Festival of Australia in partnership with the Australian governmentin the lead up the game.’



“It’s a wonderful opportunity to give the local AFL fans a match in their home town, encourage Australian-based football fans to travel to China and continue to introduce footy to a new set of fans.”

2020 Toyota AFL Premiership Season

Round 11

St Kilda v Port Adelaide

Jiangwan Stadium

Sunday, May 31, 2.20pm (local time), 4.20pm AEST



The complete 2020 Toyota AFL Premiership Season fixture will be released in October.