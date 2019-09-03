AFL Asian Championships Rock Thailand Tuesday, September 03 2019 @ 09:48 pm ACST Contributed by:

All the weekend action for AFL Asia’s showpiece was at the Thai Polo and Equestrian Centre in Chon Buri, Thailand with the 2019 AFL Asian Championships hitting town. The big winners on the day were the Papua New Guinea men’s team and the Malaysia Warriors women’s team



AFL Asia described the event as “Asia’s biggest AFL tournament, the AFL Asia Asian Championships, brings all the best teams from across Asia to play for Asia’s most coveted trophy. Men’s and women’s teams compete in four divisions comprising over 500 players from 14 countries.”



It has historically been a huge event, and this year was no different.



The results from the Men’s Division 1 final saw the Papua New Guinea Muruks defeat the Hong Kong Dragons 36 to 14. It was a huge win for the Muruks as they went back to back after taking the title last year in Kuala Lumpar.



The Women’s Final saw the Malaysia Warriors made their own history winning the 2019 title, downing the Hong Kong Dragons. They are the second winners of the women’s tournament after the Vietnam Swans won last year. The Vietnam Swans finished third this year after defeating Singapore.



The Division 2 Grand Final saw the Vietnam Swans 26 defeat the Thailand Tigers 7. The Tigers finished on top of the Division 2 pool after the round robin games, but the Swans were too good in the final. It was the Vietnam Swans’ first men’s Asian Championships title win in 13 years of trying. Last year the Swans’ women’s team took the inaugural women’s title.



The Division 3 Grand Final saw Japan 15 defeat Macau Lightning 14 in a thriller.



