Welcome to World Footy News
Saturday, August 31 2019 @ 06:54 pm ACST

Dockers And Crocs To Battle for German Titles

Thursday, August 29 2019 @ 10:26 pm ACST

Contributed by:

Views: 320

Europe
Last weekend saw the AFLG semi-finals played in Frankfurt, with both the Hamburg Dockers and Berlin Crocodiles going through to the Grand Final. For the Dockers, they get to retain their title won last year. The Crocs will go to their fourth successive premiership decider.

The Dockers have been the best performed team across the season and will go into the match as strong favourites. Recent form back in Round 9 saw the Dockers down the Crocs by 29 points at home.

Earlier in the season, in Round 7, it was again the Dockers too good for the Crocs to the tune of 45 points. Their Round 2 clash also went the Dockers way by 19 points. When combined with last year’s victory for the Dockers over the Crocs, it is hard to see the Crocs finding whatever they need to reverse trend.

Nevertheless, The Crocs were impressive in downing the Munich Kangaroos. According to the club’s Facebook page, “The Berlin Crocs redeemed themselves yesterday in the AFLG semi-final against our long-time rival the Munich Kangaroos, scoring an impressive 114-42 victory.”

“Grand Final for the Crocs for the 4th time in a row! September 7th is when we face our opponents from Hamburg once again!”

The 72-point win certainly says that the Crocs have found a richer vein of form to take into the Grand Final, after a shuddering end to the home and away season which saw two losses (both to the Dockers) in their last three games.

However, the Hamburg Dockers were just as damaging in their clash against the Frankfurt Redbacks in the other semi-final. They cruised to victory against an honourable but outclassed Redbacks team by a nasty 93 points. The final score saw the Dockers winning 20 14 134 to 6 5 41.

It could possibly be argued that, based on form across the season, the Crocs had the tougher semi to negotiate. But, that matters little now, with two teams being a shade ahead of the rest.

The AFLGW women’s premiership will also be decided earlier in the day. Once again it will be a battle between Hamburg and Berlin with their respective women’s teams making it through to the big dance.

It promises to be a huge day in Cologne to finish off another huge AFLG season.


