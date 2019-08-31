Aguilas Firming For AFL Colombia Flag Favourtism Wednesday, August 28 2019 @ 10:28 pm ACST Contributed by: Views: 177

The latest round of the AFL Colombia season was played last weekend in Bogota with the DC Aguilas up against the Bogota Bullants. The victorious Aguilas are now well placed to win their second title. The following report from the Bogota Bulldogs details the match.



The CAFL was in full flight again on Saturday with the Aguilas taking on the Bullants.



The Bullants. desperate to notch their first win of the year, jumped out of the box and dominated the first five minutes of the first quarter. However, they couldn’t take advantage and failed to convert into a stiff breeze.



The Aguilas found their feet and rebounded with the wind to score two quick majors. The quarter continued to be rebound footy with both sides sharing two more goals apiece with Oscar and Alonso kicking truly for the Ants. Sloany and Sergio gained confidence, space and finishing ability in the absence of Rimma Quigley and finished the quarter with two goals each for the Aguilas. An after the siren goal from Smallwood brought the margin back to two goals at quarter time.



The second quarter started similar to the first with the Bullants hitting the ground running and slotting the first major early before the Aguilas responded again. The quarter played out much the same as the first, this time Wham slotting two majors and the Aguilas keeping their two goal lead at half time.



The third quarter opened up with the Aguilas getting well on top. However, they were not converting it to the scoreboard. With Wham slotting goals, and Santiago dominating the midfield through sheer weight of numbers, the Aguilas reached three-quarter time five goals up.



The Bullants started the last hoping to close the gap and did so early kicking the first two, with Alonso and Oscar continually driving the Ants forward. Just as the match looked set for a classic finish, the Aguilas steadied through two quick goals to the days dominant forward Wham. The result was then beyond doubt, the Aguilas running out 34-point winners.



DC Aguilas 12 16 88 d Bullants 8 6 54

Best Aguilas - - Santiago Esponosa, A Farrington, Wham, Fossil Wiltshire.

Best Bullants- Alonso Fuentes, Oscar Marin, Elkin



Our thanks to AFL Colombia and the Bogota Bulldogs for allowing us to reproduce their story.

