Welcome to World Footy News
Tuesday, August 20 2019 @ 10:08 am ACST

Historic Clip Of Women's Match Unveiled

Sunday, August 18 2019 @ 10:49 am ACST

General NewsA recently released film clip of a 1947 fund-raising women's football match has been released by the AFL and Samsung. The clip brings to vivid life a match which, in many ways, acts as a vanguard for women's football. Whilst the game has been played by women since the origins of the game, this brilliantly restored clip shows women playing the game at an advanced level long before many believed was so.

