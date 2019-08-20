Don’t Dream It’s Over Sunday, August 18 2019 @ 10:39 am ACST Contributed by: Views: 156



The Edinburgh Bloods have the chance to defend their AFL Scotland/SARFL premiership title when they go on to meet the Glasgow Sharks next weekend in the 2019 Scottish Grand Final. Their solid victory against the Tyne Tees Tigers this weekend confirmed their booking and gives the Bloods a chance to go back to back.



In a tight match, scores were locked to three-quarter time. According to the Edinburgh Bloods Facebook page, “the Bloods are in the Granny! Very hard fought win in horrible windy conditions today. The game was all square until the fourth quarter where we managed to pull away with several unanswered goals. Thanks to the Tigers for a great game and all the best for next season.”



The Bloods and Sharks live on to fight another day for the 2019 premiership, but in many ways the story of the weekend could be the Tyne Tees Tigers. Whilst they would be disappointed to have lost a chance to reach their first ever Grand Final, they should also revel in the success of their best season to date.



In the words of Neil Finn and Crowded House, “Don’t Dream It’s Over”. In fact, 2019 has proved that the club has the talent on and off the field to look towards sustained success. The Tigers now deserve to dream of much bigger things. The 2019 season may have ended, but the platform has been laid for even bigger and better things to come.



The same lyrics could also be applied to both the Sharks and the Bloods. One match to go – the biggest of the year – and nothing is certain. The Sharks will dream of regaining the title, last won in 2016. The Bloods will be dreaming of back-to-back titles. Neither will be dreaming of defeat.



The Sharks will go in as favourites for the flag on the strength of their semi-final victory against the Bloods. However, this is a Grand-Final and nothing is certain until the final siren.



Preliminary Final Scores:

Edinburgh Bloods 96 defeated Tyne Tees Tigers 59

The Edinburgh Bloods have the chance to defend their AFL Scotland/SARFL premiership title when they go on to meet the Glasgow Sharks next weekend in the 2019 Scottish Grand Final. Their solid victory against the Tyne Tees Tigers this weekend confirmed their booking and gives the Bloods a chance to go back to back.In a tight match, scores were locked to three-quarter time. According to the Edinburgh Bloods Facebook page, “the Bloods are in the Granny! Very hard fought win in horrible windy conditions today. The game was all square until the fourth quarter where we managed to pull away with several unanswered goals. Thanks to the Tigers for a great game and all the best for next season.”The Bloods and Sharks live on to fight another day for the 2019 premiership, but in many ways the story of the weekend could be the Tyne Tees Tigers. Whilst they would be disappointed to have lost a chance to reach their first ever Grand Final, they should also revel in the success of their best season to date.In the words of Neil Finn and Crowded House, “Don’t Dream It’s Over”. In fact, 2019 has proved that the club has the talent on and off the field to look towards sustained success. The Tigers now deserve to dream of much bigger things. The 2019 season may have ended, but the platform has been laid for even bigger and better things to come.The same lyrics could also be applied to both the Sharks and the Bloods. One match to go – the biggest of the year – and nothing is certain. The Sharks will dream of regaining the title, last won in 2016. The Bloods will be dreaming of back-to-back titles. Neither will be dreaming of defeat.The Sharks will go in as favourites for the flag on the strength of their semi-final victory against the Bloods. However, this is a Grand-Final and nothing is certain until the final siren.Preliminary Final Scores:Edinburgh Bloods 96 defeated Tyne Tees Tigers 59 Share













What's Related More by Wesley Hull

More from Europe Story Options Printable Story Format