Giants Come To Life In Denmark Monday, August 05 2019 @ 09:00 pm ACST Contributed by:

The DAFL season in Denmark resumed last weekend after a summer hiatus. Only one game was played to kick things off and it was an important one in the context of finals challengers. The Copenhagen Giants clashed with the Odense Lions, ostensibly in the battle for third place and jostling for best position entering the finals with five rounds left to play.



Going into the match, the Lions were well placed having beaten the Giants last time they played in Round 1. The Lions were also playing at their new home at Bolbro and held third position. However, after an indifferent start to their season, the Giants were on a roll with two wins from their past three matches leading into the break.



The match was tight, with little separating the teams across the opening half and scores locked at the final change. However, the Giants proved that good kicking is good football when they kicked four goals to one in the final quarter to win by 20 points.



Both teams had 16 scoring shots, but the Giants’ accuracy made all the difference kicking 10 6 66 to 6 10 46.



The Lions still hold third place with a healthy percentage, but with the Giants playing the bottom-placed Aalborg Kangaroos next round that might well change. The second match of Round 9 will arguably hold more interest as the two top placed teams – the Farum Cats (1st) and Port Malmö Maulers (2nd) lock horns in a match that will almost certainly mean premiership favouritism for the winner.



The Cats, Maulers and Kangaroos each enjoyed the bye on the weekend.

The DAFL season in Denmark resumed last weekend after a summer hiatus. Only one game was played to kick things off and it was an important one in the context of finals challengers. The Copenhagen Giants clashed with the Odense Lions, ostensibly in the battle for third place and jostling for best position entering the finals with five rounds left to play.Going into the match, the Lions were well placed having beaten the Giants last time they played in Round 1. The Lions were also playing at their new home at Bolbro and held third position. However, after an indifferent start to their season, the Giants were on a roll with two wins from their past three matches leading into the break.The match was tight, with little separating the teams across the opening half and scores locked at the final change. However, the Giants proved that good kicking is good football when they kicked four goals to one in the final quarter to win by 20 points.Both teams had 16 scoring shots, but the Giants’ accuracy made all the difference kicking 10 6 66 to 6 10 46.The Lions still hold third place with a healthy percentage, but with the Giants playing the bottom-placed Aalborg Kangaroos next round that might well change. The second match of Round 9 will arguably hold more interest as the two top placed teams – the Farum Cats (1st) and Port Malmö Maulers (2nd) lock horns in a match that will almost certainly mean premiership favouritism for the winner.The Cats, Maulers and Kangaroos each enjoyed the bye on the weekend. Share













What's Related More by Wesley Hull

More from Europe Story Options Printable Story Format