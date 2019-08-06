Sharks Into Grand Final, Tigers To Prelim Sunday, August 04 2019 @ 09:49 pm ACST Contributed by: Views: 174

The first week of the AFL Scotland SARFL finals was played out yesterday. The Glasgow Sharks continued their impressive season with a solid 25-point win against last season’s premiers the Edinburgh Bloods. In the other semi final, the Tyne Tees Tigers celebrated their first ever finals match across two leagues with an emphatic hammering of the Glasgow Giants by 120 points.



The results see the Sharks book a berth in the 2019 Grand Final and also strengthen their premiership favouritism. The historic win for the Tigers was their first victory in a final in their very first finals match. They now have a second final, at least, taking on the Edinburgh Bloods in the Preliminary Final for the right to challenge the Sharks for the 2019 flag.



The Sharks and Bloods played out a tough game. A ticket to the big dance was on the line and the Sharks drew on all of their reserves to hold the Bloods at bay. The final score saw the Sharks home 96 to 71. The Bloods noted that they have got to get to the big game the hard way now and will be out to avenge their loss to the Tigers back in May.



The Tyne Tees Tigers would be delighted to have played in and won a finals match. But, maybe more importantly, their win came as an emphatic response to their last heavy loss to the Glasgow Sharks. The team could have been derailed after losing heavily. Instead, the Tigers have recorded a tough draw against the Roos and beaten the Giants to regain momentum.



On the weekend, the Tigers were far too good in the end for the Giants. A big win in a final is always good for confidence, so their 26 17 173 to 7 11 53 result against the Giants will have their heads in the right place ahead of their clash with the Bloods in two weeks’ time.



The Sharks will enjoy the rest and will watch on very closely to see whether or not they will face the Bloods or the Tigers in the Grand Final.







