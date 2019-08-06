Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Friday 26-Jul


Tuesday 23-Jul


Monday 22-Jul


Sunday 21-Jul


Wednesday 17-Jul


Tuesday 16-Jul


Monday 15-Jul


Sunday 14-Jul


Saturday 13-Jul


Welcome to World Footy News
Tuesday, August 06 2019 @ 05:43 am ACST

Sharks Into Grand Final, Tigers To Prelim

Sunday, August 04 2019 @ 09:49 pm ACST

Contributed by:

Views: 174

Europe
The first week of the AFL Scotland SARFL finals was played out yesterday. The Glasgow Sharks continued their impressive season with a solid 25-point win against last season’s premiers the Edinburgh Bloods. In the other semi final, the Tyne Tees Tigers celebrated their first ever finals match across two leagues with an emphatic hammering of the Glasgow Giants by 120 points.

The results see the Sharks book a berth in the 2019 Grand Final and also strengthen their premiership favouritism. The historic win for the Tigers was their first victory in a final in their very first finals match. They now have a second final, at least, taking on the Edinburgh Bloods in the Preliminary Final for the right to challenge the Sharks for the 2019 flag.

The Sharks and Bloods played out a tough game. A ticket to the big dance was on the line and the Sharks drew on all of their reserves to hold the Bloods at bay. The final score saw the Sharks home 96 to 71. The Bloods noted that they have got to get to the big game the hard way now and will be out to avenge their loss to the Tigers back in May.

The Tyne Tees Tigers would be delighted to have played in and won a finals match. But, maybe more importantly, their win came as an emphatic response to their last heavy loss to the Glasgow Sharks. The team could have been derailed after losing heavily. Instead, the Tigers have recorded a tough draw against the Roos and beaten the Giants to regain momentum.

On the weekend, the Tigers were far too good in the end for the Giants. A big win in a final is always good for confidence, so their 26 17 173 to 7 11 53 result against the Giants will have their heads in the right place ahead of their clash with the Bloods in two weeks’ time.

The Sharks will enjoy the rest and will watch on very closely to see whether or not they will face the Bloods or the Tigers in the Grand Final.



Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Sharks Into Grand Final, Tigers To Prelim | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 43

Random Image
Browse Album

What's New

Stories

4 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days

No new comments

Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links

Advertisements
 Copyright © 2019 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.12 seconds 