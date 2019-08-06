Translate

Welcome to World Footy News
Tuesday, August 06 2019 @ 05:43 am ACST

Redbacks Head Into AFL Ireland Grand Final

Wednesday, July 31 2019 @ 09:56 pm ACST

Europe

The AFL Ireland season headed relentlessly towards finals last weekend with the Belfast Redbacks downing the Galway Magpies to complete a second successive undefeated season and set up back-to-back flags. 

The following small report from the Redbacks’ Facebook page states: 

“After a sunny day of footy in Galway the Redbacks have played our last league game of the 2019 season against the Galway Magpies.”

“In a bruising game the Redbacks came out on top with a score line of 87-60.”

“Many thanks our hosts the Galway Magpies for their hospitality and the beers after.”

“This win marks two seasons in a row undefeated which is a huge achievement for our club. Many thanks to all our players who contributed to making this achievement.” 

“All eyes to the Grand Final on 24th August now! Redbacks Abú.”

 Attention will now turn to the clash to decide the other grand finalist. The Galway Magpies have enjoyed another fine year, though the Redbacks remain their nemesis. Each clash between the two has been tough, but for different reasons.   

Early in the season, the Redbacks gave the Magpies a tough afternoon, downing them by more than 100 points. However, last weekend’s result was much closer – just 27 points. The Magpies are covering ground in catching the Redbacks, but have just three weeks to find a way to defeat them. 

Before getting that far ahead, the Magpies will need to down the Leeside Lions in the Preliminary Final, and that is a challenge in its own right. If they do so, the Magpies will have achieved something special for the club – consecutive grand finals. But they won’t be satisfied with that. 

The Belfast Redbacks now have three weeks to watch their opposition do battle and prepare themselves for a crack at their fourth AFL Ireland flag.

