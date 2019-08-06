Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Friday 26-Jul


Tuesday 23-Jul


Monday 22-Jul


Sunday 21-Jul


Wednesday 17-Jul


Tuesday 16-Jul


Monday 15-Jul


Sunday 14-Jul


Saturday 13-Jul


Welcome to World Footy News
Tuesday, August 06 2019 @ 05:43 am ACST

AFL London Grand Finals

Wednesday, July 31 2019 @ 09:22 pm ACST

Contributed by:

Views: 528

Europe

The following article “Six Points” from the www.aflengland.org website looks at the upcoming grand final weekend for AFL London, as well as a flag already decided for the London Swans. The column is a regular update provided by AFL England on all leagues in the country and always worth a read. 

Six Points – 30th July

The first AFL London premiers have been crowned and the other Grand Finals have been decided, so it’s time for a ‘Six Points’ to wrap up the weekend’s results and look ahead to the Big Dances next weekend on Hackney Marshes!

Women’s Conference

 

First things first it’s a huge congratulations to the London Swans who scored a resounding victory in the AFL London Women’s Conference Grand Final, winning by 6.20 (56) to 0.0 (0) against defending premiers the Wandsworth Demons.

 The Swans were out for revenge after losing by a single point in the 2018 Grand Final 1.3 (9) to 1.2 (8) and in only their second-ever Grand Final – men’s or women’s – the team has their first flag!

Men’s Premiership

The Wandsworth Demons will come up against familiar foes the West London Wildcats for the second time in three weeks to decide the AFL London Men’s Premiership after the Demons saw off the North London Lions in their preliminary final. 

After trading narrow victories during the regular season, the Demons emerged victorious 11.2 (68) to 7.3 (45).

Men’s Conference

Roared on by a home crowd, the Wimbledon Hawks defeated the Clapham Demons 6.11 (47) to 6.1 (37) to reach their first AFL London Men’s Grand Final since 1998. 

After defeating the London Swans in the elimination final, the Hawks ensured that there would be no rematch of the 2018 Grand Final between the Demons and the Shepherds Bush Raiders, and the Hawks will now aim to become only the second team to defeat the Raiders in a Men’s Conference Grand Final. 

Men’s Social

There was a second consecutive year of 0-2 finals runs from the Reading Kangaroos after their loss to the Ealing Emus saw them bow out. After a disappointing 94-point loss to the Demons, this was a closer affair but a strong first quarter which saw the Emus kick three goals to none saw them run out 4.7 (31) to 3.3 (21) winners. 

It will be the Emus then who advance to face a Demons side that is undefeated in seven Men’s Social Grand Finals, winning the last four.

Women’s Premiership

There will be a rematch in the AFL London Women’s Premiership after the Demons saw off the Wildcats 3.11 (29) to 0.0 (0). The Demons will be looking to avenge their loss from last week and to record three Premierships in a row.

 

Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

AFL London Grand Finals | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 41

Random Image
Browse Album

What's New

Stories

4 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days

No new comments

Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links

Advertisements
 Copyright © 2019 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.14 seconds 