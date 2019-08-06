Translate

Tuesday, August 06 2019 @ 05:43 am ACST

Umpire Makes Correct Call

Sunday, July 28 2019 @ 07:57 am ACST

General NewsWorld Footy News specialises in reporting on the game internationally and in less publicised areas. However, this special moment must be universal. At the end of yesterday's clash between Carlton and Adelaide at the MCG, boundary umpire Dillon Tee proposed to field umpire Eleni Glouftsis. If you thought that Dillon's proposal was a good umpiring call, Elini's answer "yes" was just as good.

A heartwarming footy story, played out in front of almost 40,000 fans at the home of Australian Rules football.



Video Credit: Fox Footy & AFL
