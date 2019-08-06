Translate

Tuesday, August 06 2019 @ 05:44 am ACST

Essendon In Box Seat To Sign “Next Conor McKenna”

Saturday, July 27 2019 @ 04:09 pm ACST

Europe

The following article from Marc McGowan at www.afl.com.au looks at the potential signing of another Irish jet in Ross McQuillan. McKenna, already enjoying possibly his best season in the red and black has also had a hand in helping lure the Irish young gun to Tullamarine. 

AFL.com.au revealed last week that the Bombers and Tigers were both keen to recruit McQuillan, the most promising prospect from last year's AFL Europe Combine.

It is believed Essendon will bring the 20-year-old from Country Armagh to Australia again in the near future and his preference is to play in the red and black, alongside countryman Conor McKenna. 

Ireland's McQuillan, Luke Towey, Ronan Devereux and Peadar Mogan spent time with the Bombers, Richmond, North Melbourne, Carlton and Collingwood in April.

 Essendon has informed Towey, who was being considered by the same two clubs, it won't pursue him. 

McQuillan, who stands 186cm, ran the fastest 20m time at the combine (2.77sec), plays in an aggressive manner and is already a good kick on both feet. 

Irishmen James Madden (Brisbane), Mark Keane and Anton Tohill (Collingwood), Stefan Okunbor (Geelong), Callum Brown (GWS Giants) and Red Og Murphy (North Melbourne) joined AFL clubs this year. 

Sydney also signed their 193cm countryman Barry O'Connor in early June ahead of next season, meaning there will almost certainly be a record number of AFL footballers from the Emerald Isle. 

The current most is 14 on playing lists in 2019.

IRISHMEN ON AFL LISTS

James Madden (Brisbane), Mark Keane (Collingwood), Anton Tohill (Collingwood), Conor McKenna (Essendon), Mark O'Connor (Geelong), Stefan Okunbor (Geelong), Zach Tuohy (Geelong), Pearce Hanley (Gold Coast), Callum Brown (Greater Western Sydney), Conor Glass (Hawthorn), Conor Nash (Hawthorn), Red Og Murphy (North Melbourne), Darragh Joyce (St Kilda), Colin O'Riordan (Sydney), Barry O'Connor (Sydney)* 

* Not eligible to play until next season 

The original article from the AFL website can be found at: https://www.afl.com.au/news/2019-07-22/the-next-conor-mckenna-dons-in-the-box-seat-to-sign-irish-jet

Picture: www.balls.ie

