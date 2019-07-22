Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Wednesday 10-Jul


Tuesday 09-Jul


Monday 08-Jul


Sunday 07-Jul


Thursday 04-Jul


Wednesday 03-Jul


Welcome to World Footy News
Monday, July 22 2019 @ 03:29 pm ACST

Tigers Take St Petersburg

Sunday, July 21 2019 @ 09:51 pm ACST

Contributed by:

Views: 151

Europe
The Northern Tigers have taken out the St Petersburg Cup in Russian this weekend, outlasting both the Moscow Bears and the Baltic Hawks. The opening two matches featured the Baltic Hawks playing both the Tigers and the Bears before the final match that featured the intercity rivalry – St Petersburg up against Moscow.

The first match saw the Hawks take on the Bears. The Baltic team held a narrow three point lead at half time. Things were still tight in the second half but the Hawks held on to win by seven points. Martin Sorokhan kicked two goals for the Hawks, whilst Daniel Demain and Brad Lougheed kicked two apiece for the Bears.

Baltic Hawks 5 8 38 d Moscow Bears 4 7 31

The next match pitted the Hawks against their stable mate, the Northern Tigers. It was a huge first half for the Tigers, skipping away to a big 27-point lead at half time. The Hawks found some of their magic in the second half and matched the Tigers with three goals each. However, the damage had been done and the Tigers ran out victors by 25 points. Tiger Mike Taite was the only multiple goal kicker for the match with two.

Northern Tigers 7 7 49 d Baltic Hawks 3 6 24

The big game, and the one that would assert which was the dominant footy city in Russia, saw the Northern Tigers clash with the Moscow Bears. In a much more freewheeling match, the Tigers got away to a huge advantage with eight first half goals to four. That was always going to be a huge margin for the Bears to haul in, but the never stopped trying. In the end, the Tigers’ accuracy (5 goals 1 to 2 goals 5 in the second half) ensured they went on to win by 38 points and take out the St Petersburg Cup. Mike Taite had a huge game with six goals, whilst Pavel Samarin, Ilya Terebin and Ilya Levitskiy kicked two apiece for the Tigers. Daniel Demain and Vlad Burlak kicked two each for the Moscow Bears.

Norther Tigers 13 3 81 d Moscow Bears 6 7 43

Once again the biggest winner on the day was footy in Russia with teams from two cities putting on a show for the devoted followers in the nation, but also, gradually, winning over more fans and interested followers.




The scoreboard says it all.
Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Tigers Take St Petersburg | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 47

Random Image

Great Britain vs Peace Team
Great Britain vs Peace Team
Browse Album

What's New

Stories

3 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days

No new comments

Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links

Advertisements
 Copyright © 2019 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.12 seconds 