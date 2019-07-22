All Tied Up In Newcastle Sunday, July 21 2019 @ 08:55 pm ACST Contributed by:



The SARFL match of the round this weekend featuring the Tyne Tees Tigers and Kingdom Kangaroos has resulted in a draw at the Tigers’ home ground in Newcastle.



It was a tight match all day in Newcastle, with little separating the teams at each break. The Tigers got away to a four point break by the first change, but by half time the Kangaroos had bounced back to hold a five point lead. It would all come down to whichever team could take advantage of the second half.



A three goal third quarter from the Tigers saw them go into the final break with an eight point buffer, but the Kangaroos were made of stern stuff and would fight back.



They did, and despite a five goal final quarter the Kangaroos just couldn’t hit the lead. By their own calculations that had in fact hit the front, but the official scores showed a drawn match with the innacurate Tigers 10 20 80 tied with the Kangaroos 11 14 80.



The result had little impact on the finals make up, but the two points for the draw ensured that the Tigers remain ahead of the Giants in third place with the Giants fourth.



The Giants were already locked in for action but suffered a heavy loss to their cross town rivals, the Glasgow Sharks in last weekend’s local derby. The Sharks were keen to keep momentum heading into finals ahead of their next clash – a possible grand final preview against top tea, the Edinburgh Bloods.



Whilst the Tigers would have much preferred another victory, they would still be delighted with four wins and a draw from their seven games this season. The Kangaroos would also have preferred to finish their season with a win, but were at least able to avoid a loss in their last match and farewell some retiring players with a club song after the match.



The final round ahead of finals will see the Sharks host the Bloods in Glasgow whilst the Eagles will host the Giants.

The SARFL match of the round this weekend featuring the Tyne Tees Tigers and Kingdom Kangaroos has resulted in a draw at the Tigers’ home ground in Newcastle.It was a tight match all day in Newcastle, with little separating the teams at each break. The Tigers got away to a four point break by the first change, but by half time the Kangaroos had bounced back to hold a five point lead. It would all come down to whichever team could take advantage of the second half.A three goal third quarter from the Tigers saw them go into the final break with an eight point buffer, but the Kangaroos were made of stern stuff and would fight back.They did, and despite a five goal final quarter the Kangaroos just couldn’t hit the lead. By their own calculations that had in fact hit the front, but the official scores showed a drawn match with the innacurate Tigers 10 20 80 tied with the Kangaroos 11 14 80.The result had little impact on the finals make up, but the two points for the draw ensured that the Tigers remain ahead of the Giants in third place with the Giants fourth.The Giants were already locked in for action but suffered a heavy loss to their cross town rivals, the Glasgow Sharks in last weekend’s local derby. The Sharks were keen to keep momentum heading into finals ahead of their next clash – a possible grand final preview against top tea, the Edinburgh Bloods.Whilst the Tigers would have much preferred another victory, they would still be delighted with four wins and a draw from their seven games this season. The Kangaroos would also have preferred to finish their season with a win, but were at least able to avoid a loss in their last match and farewell some retiring players with a club song after the match.The final round ahead of finals will see the Sharks host the Bloods in Glasgow whilst the Eagles will host the Giants. Share













What's Related More by Wesley Hull

More from Europe Story Options Printable Story Format