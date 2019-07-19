West Lothian Eagles Celebrate Maiden SARFL Victory Sunday, July 14 2019 @ 08:42 am ACST Contributed by: Views: 452

In 2017, AFL Scotland’s newest team – the West Lothian Eagles – played a full season of development games against all other league teams. Not for points, but to develop their skills and plans against their future rivals. Last year was their first season as a fully integrated team and they enjoyed a winless but competitive season.



This season they have waited, developed and learned further and finally broken through for their first win as a fully-fledged AFL Scotland team – downing the Kingdom Kangaroos by 30 points. The excitement was palpable, even on the club’s Facebook page.



“What a day for the club. Our first ever league victory.”



“It's been a tough year so far being on the wrong side of a few thumpings from teams at the level we aspire to be. A couple of narrow defeats as well which sometimes can hurt more.”



“Not gonna single out individual performances today as collectively we've taken a big step forward.”



‘The game was played with much intensity and at times threatened to boil over and for our part of that we apologise to our opponents, supporters and umpire. The level of dedication to win the ball can sometimes manifest into something else.”



“Thanks to the Roos for hosting and all credit to them for pushing us till the end. They played their best footy in [the final quarter].”



“Today's win gives us something to build on and a just reward for the effort on and off field over the last few weeks.”



It is also just reward for the people on and off the scenes over many years now from the stage of simply envisioning a team through to the many steps involved to gain support, sponsorship, playing and club facilities, transport and of course recruiting enough men and women to pull on the Eagles’ colours each week. Without the people bringing all of those components over the years, week in and week out, yesterday’s win could never have happened.



Another box ticked and another step taken on a journey that will see more success over time.



West Lothian Eagles 117 d Kingdom Kangaroos 87

