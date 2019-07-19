Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Monday 08-Jul


Sunday 07-Jul


Thursday 04-Jul


Wednesday 03-Jul


Tuesday 02-Jul


Welcome to World Footy News
Friday, July 19 2019 @ 12:31 pm ACST

West Lothian Eagles Celebrate Maiden SARFL Victory

Sunday, July 14 2019 @ 08:42 am ACST

Contributed by:

Views: 452

Europe
In 2017, AFL Scotland’s newest team – the West Lothian Eagles – played a full season of development games against all other league teams. Not for points, but to develop their skills and plans against their future rivals. Last year was their first season as a fully integrated team and they enjoyed a winless but competitive season.

This season they have waited, developed and learned further and finally broken through for their first win as a fully-fledged AFL Scotland team – downing the Kingdom Kangaroos by 30 points. The excitement was palpable, even on the club’s Facebook page.

“What a day for the club. Our first ever league victory.”

“It's been a tough year so far being on the wrong side of a few thumpings from teams at the level we aspire to be. A couple of narrow defeats as well which sometimes can hurt more.”

“Not gonna single out individual performances today as collectively we've taken a big step forward.”

‘The game was played with much intensity and at times threatened to boil over and for our part of that we apologise to our opponents, supporters and umpire. The level of dedication to win the ball can sometimes manifest into something else.”

“Thanks to the Roos for hosting and all credit to them for pushing us till the end. They played their best footy in [the final quarter].”

“Today's win gives us something to build on and a just reward for the effort on and off field over the last few weeks.”

It is also just reward for the people on and off the scenes over many years now from the stage of simply envisioning a team through to the many steps involved to gain support, sponsorship, playing and club facilities, transport and of course recruiting enough men and women to pull on the Eagles’ colours each week. Without the people bringing all of those components over the years, week in and week out, yesterday’s win could never have happened.

Another box ticked and another step taken on a journey that will see more success over time.

West Lothian Eagles 117 d Kingdom Kangaroos 87
Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

West Lothian Eagles Celebrate Maiden SARFL Victory | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 46

Random Image
Browse Album

What's New

Stories

3 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days

No new comments

Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links

Advertisements
 Copyright © 2019 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.17 seconds 