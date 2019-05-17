Auskick Program in West Japan

On Saturday 11 May, the Osaka Dingoes conducted an Auskick clinic at Shanichi Primary School in the city of Yasugi (Shimane Prefecture in western Japan).

The small city with the population of 38,000 people is approximate 260 kilometres north west of Osaka and where the Club Vice President Dan Perry is currently living.

Dan has organised the clinic with a great collaboration with the city council and four Dingoes have travelled from Osaka, Kyoto and Hyogo.

On the sunny afternoon with the temperature at 25 degrees, over 30 primary school students, mainly soccer players turned up the footy program.

Club President, player and coach Matt Gale conducted the clinic starting with light stretches and fun run with Club Board member and player Yoshi Imagawa (the author) followed.

Then it was the first time for children to touch Australian Football carrying around their body making round and then eight-shaped. They had a partner to count the numbers for each activity.

All Dingoes including Roger (Dan’s father visiting him from Australia) had a look at how kids were doing and encouraged them.

Then handpass and kicking skills were taught to children. Unique skills of Australian Rules were not familiar to the children, but Dingoes taught proper actions to them.

Club players stood up in the middle of field and kids kicked footy towards targeted Dingoes.

Playing their first Australian Rules Football game came at the last session. They split into two teams coached by Dan and Club’s young gun player Shane Carrello.

Field umpiring was done by Matt Gale while Club’s experienced player Alby Crocker and I took goal umpiring roles.

Kids picked up skills so quickly and demonstrated good kicks, handpasses and tackles in the match. We all were impressed with their skills.

Many photos were taken after all drills and some kids were happy spending more times to kick and handball with Shane and I.

After the clinic, Dingoes had a barbeque and beer watching AFL games of St Kilda versus West Coast and Port Adelaide versus Adelaide on the lake beach.