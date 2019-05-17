Translate

Welcome to World Footy News
Friday, May 17 2019 @ 10:06 am ACST

Women's Aussie rules takes off in Germany

Tuesday, May 14 2019 @ 09:52 pm ACST

Views: 229

Europe

The AFLW season may be over in Australia, but the competition is just kicking off in Germany.

While other neighboring countries like France and Switzerland have long been a key part of women's footy in Europe, the Berlin Crocodiles and the Rhein-Main Redcats are leading the charge in the inaugural season for AFLW Germany.

The Redcats recently formed as a merger of Rheinland and Frankfurt women's teams; a combined ten players from the Frankfurt and Berlin sides have represented their country internationally, including at last year's AFL Euro Cup in Cork, Ireland.

“One of our club goals in Berlin is to build cooperation and support with other teams off the pitch -- to help grow this league as much as possible,” says Crocs star Theresa Kresse. 
 
Redcats co-captain Viviane Schumacher is equally excited about the present and the future. 
 
 
“With massive progression in less than a year, our keys to this success include lots of support from the whole team coaches, targeted training and drills and high commitment from everyone involved,” says Schumacher.
 
Buoyed by some strong recruiting and support from the AFL Germany men's sides, the women's game continues to experience strong growth. And with the Black Eagles’ men's national side debuting at the 2017 International Cup, it's only a matter of time before the women are able to assemble their own side for 2020. 
 
 
Women's Aussie rules takes off in Germany
Authored by: Harley Vague on Wednesday, May 15 2019 @ 10:33 am ACST

"The AFLW season may be over in Australia, but the competition is just kicking off in Germany.". The state women's leagues in Australia have also kicked off.

