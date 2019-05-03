Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Wednesday 17-Apr


Tuesday 16-Apr


Thursday 11-Apr


Monday 08-Apr


Sunday 07-Apr


Friday 05-Apr


Welcome to World Footy News
Friday, May 03 2019 @ 01:41 am ACST

Around The Grounds - Euro Briefs

Thursday, May 02 2019 @ 12:51 pm ACST

Contributed by:

Europe

 

Following is quick run around some of the European leagues and their weekend scores. These were the only results available at the time of publishing story, but more may follow. 

Germany:

Round 2️ AFLG results

(Esslingen)

Zuffenhausen Giants 1.5.11 - Berlin Crocodiles 15.9.99

Zuffenhausen Giants 2.5.17 - Hamburg Dockers Australian Football Club 17.9.111

Berlin Crocodiles 5.4.34 - Hamburg Dockers 8.5.53

(Munich)

Munich Kangaroos 8.4.52 - Frankfurt Redbacks 3.5.23

Munich Kangaroos 12.4.76 - Dresden Wolves 1.3.9

Frankfurt Redbacks 12.9.81 - Dresden Wolves 2.2.14

Round 1️ AFLGW result

(Esslingen)

Southern Tigeroos 0.0.0 - Berlin Crocodiles 12.14.86

 Scotland

Tight match in Newcastle

Tyne Tees Tigers 14 13 97 lost to Glasgow Giants 14 22 106 

Denmark

Two from two for Odense Lions to start season.

Odense Lions 12 12 84 d Aalborg Kangaroos 5 4 34

Farum Cats d Copenhagen Giants by 3 points (scores tba) 

Ireland

Round One results as AFL Ireland gets under way. Lions pull away at end to down Magpies whilst Redbacks over the line with late goal against Swans.

Leeside Lions 6 13 49 d  Galway Magpies 4 9 33

Belfast Redbacks 49 d South Dublins Swans 48   

France

Men’s ANZAC Cup Final score in Villers Bretonneaux.

France Coqs 10 15 75 defeated Australia Spirit 4 9 33 Men’s)

France Gauloises 5 7 37 defeated by Australia Spirit 6 7 43 (Women’s) 

England

AFLCNE – opening match of 2019 season

Manchester Mozzies 217 d Huddersfield Rams 35

 

AFL London – Floating Round 1

North London Lions 13 11 89 d South East London Giants 0 1 1 (Women’s Premiership)

Putney Magpies 4 6 30 d South East London Giants 2 3 15 (Men’s Premiership)

 

 

Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Around The Grounds - Euro Briefs | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 34

Random Image
Browse Album

What's New

Stories

4 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days


Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

Advertisements
 Copyright © 2019 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.23 seconds 