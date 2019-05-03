Around The Grounds - Euro Briefs Thursday, May 02 2019 @ 12:51 pm ACST Contributed by: Following is quick run around some of the European leagues and their weekend scores. These were the only results available at the time of publishing story, but more may follow. Germany: Round 2️ AFLG results (Esslingen) Zuffenhausen Giants 1.5.11 - Berlin Crocodiles 15.9.99 Zuffenhausen Giants 2.5.17 - Hamburg Dockers Australian Football Club 17.9.111 Berlin Crocodiles 5.4.34 - Hamburg Dockers 8.5.53 (Munich) Munich Kangaroos 8.4.52 - Frankfurt Redbacks 3.5.23 Munich Kangaroos 12.4.76 - Dresden Wolves 1.3.9 Frankfurt Redbacks 12.9.81 - Dresden Wolves 2.2.14 Round 1️ AFLGW result (Esslingen) Southern Tigeroos 0.0.0 - Berlin Crocodiles 12.14.86 Scotland Tight match in Newcastle Tyne Tees Tigers 14 13 97 lost to Glasgow Giants 14 22 106 Denmark Two from two for Odense Lions to start season. Odense Lions 12 12 84 d Aalborg Kangaroos 5 4 34 Farum Cats d Copenhagen Giants by 3 points (scores tba) Ireland Round One results as AFL Ireland gets under way. Lions pull away at end to down Magpies whilst Redbacks over the line with late goal against Swans. Leeside Lions 6 13 49 d Galway Magpies 4 9 33 Belfast Redbacks 49 d South Dublins Swans 48 France Men’s ANZAC Cup Final score in Villers Bretonneaux. France Coqs 10 15 75 defeated Australia Spirit 4 9 33 Men’s) France Gauloises 5 7 37 defeated by Australia Spirit 6 7 43 (Women’s) England AFLCNE – opening match of 2019 season Manchester Mozzies 217 d Huddersfield Rams 35 AFL London – Floating Round 1 North London Lions 13 11 89 d South East London Giants 0 1 1 (Women’s Premiership) Putney Magpies 4 6 30 d South East London Giants 2 3 15 (Men’s Premiership) Share













