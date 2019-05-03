Translate

Welcome to World Footy News
Friday, May 03 2019 @ 01:41 am ACST

AFLCNE kicks off with ANZAC round

Wednesday, May 01 2019 @ 07:19 am ACST

Contributed by:

Views: 152

Europe

The AFLCNE returned to kick-off the 2019 season on Sunday with the Huddersfield Rams hosting the Manchester Mosquitoes at the picturesque Lockwood Park.

The Mozzies were out of the blocks early and took a four goal to one lead at quarter time.

The second quarter was an onfield massacre and the Mozzies lead by 94 points at half time. The final score of Manchester 217 to Huddersfield 35 did not fully reflect the competitiveness of the Rams, but the Manchester team were a class above on the day.

Manchester and GB Bulldogs sharpshooter Andy Walkden broke the club's goalkicking record with 15 goals for the match.

The Wolverhampton wolverines and Nottingham’s Scorpions are playing there 1st round match later in the season.

