Irish Universities Women Dominate

The earlier game in Dublin on the weekend saw the Irish Universities Women’s team take on the Great Britain Universities. The following brief account of the match certainly shows that the women’s football scene in Ireland is set to grow further and quickly with the talent coming from the Universities team.

The Irish Banshees national team has been a women’s powerhouse, and standard-bearer, for many years and the West Clare Waves have dominated women’s team tournaments across Europe in recent times.

However, if anything, the universities challenge has created and enhanced even more talent pathways, and the Great Britain Universities team have seen first-hand the power coming from Ireland.

Match Report:

Huge Congratulations to the Irish Universities Women’s team who have won the first ever Universities International Cup played today at the National Sports Campus. The Irish girls had a commanding victory after being hugely impressive right from the first ball up.

Final Score:

Irish Universities 15-14-104

Great Britain Universities 0-1-1

A fantastic event on a fantastic day. With 22 of the 23 players playing International footy for the first time, the future looks incredibly bright for Ireland Women’s Aussie Rules. Thanks to everyone who came along.

Waking up on Easter Sunday as winners of the first ever Universities International Women’s Test Match and holders of the Universities International Cup 2019.

Well done Irish Universities.

Goal Kickers (15):

Mary Hurley (UCC) 3,

Ali Coleman (UCD) 3,

Olivia Barrett (UL) 2,

Hannah Tobin Jones (DCU) 2,

Sorcha Nolan (Blessington Comm Coll) 2,

Becky Mahon (AIT)

Amanda McQuade (AIT),

Eimear Gallagher (Letterkenny IT)

Overall Best on Ground:

Heather Cullen (UCD)

Best:

Dervla Higgins (AIT)

Ellie O’Gorman (Trinity)

Maria Byrne (Carlow IT)

Grainne Quirke (UL)

Laurie Ryan (UL)

Shauna Kendrick (DCU)

Mary Hurley.(UCC)

Well done to all teams and all who helped on the day and huge thanks to the universities that supported their players for this event.

Hard luck to the Irish Men’s Universities Team who lost out narrowly in a cracking game that went down to the final whistle [with] a score line of 82-79.