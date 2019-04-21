Translate

Welcome to World Footy News
Sunday, April 21 2019 @ 11:25 pm ACST

Historic Ireland v England Universities Match

Saturday, April 20 2019 @ 11:15 pm ACST

Contributed by:

Views: 166

Europe
A new era in both university football and Irish/English rivalry commences this weekend with the inaugural Universities International Aussie Rules Test Matches in Dublin.

The tournament marks another major step in the player pathways from university to club to national levels of competition.

The following details about the event from the ARFLI Facebook page give information about the event. Details of the day will be updated on after the event.
History in the making. The first ever Universities International Aussie Rules Test Matches will take place tomorrow at the National Sports Campus in Dublin.

The best of Ireland take on the best of Great Britain as Irish Universities will take on the National University League All Stars in both Women’s and Men’s games.

The Women’s Game throws in at 1.30pm with the Men’s Game starting at 3pm.

The event is free to attend for spectators and a large crowd of friends and family are expected to recognize this milestone event and the outstanding achievement of all students involved in being selected to represent their country.

The games will take place at the “NSC Turf Pitches “.

All are welcome.

Best of luck to all teams.
