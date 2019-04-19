Odense Lions Off To Perfect Start – DAFL (Denmark) Thursday, April 18 2019 @ 10:54 pm ACST Contributed by:



After playing finals in 2017, the Odense Lions dropped to a wooden spoon in the DAFL last season. Since then, the Lions have done a mountain of work on and off the field to build a better future and it paid off handsomely on the weekend when they downed the reigning premiers.



Odense got off to a huge start in their clash with the Copenhagen Giants, kicking to the scoring end and opening up a four-goal quarter-time break. The Giants came back hard in the second to trail by just five points at the main break. During the third quarter, the Lions kicked ahead and had opened up a 26-point lead at the final change.



The last quarter saw the Giants, shocked out of any complacency, throwing everything at the Lions. In the end, the Lions held on by just three points to start the season as winners and have already equalled their win total of last season. Even though the Giants were missing key players, the Lions will be delighted with the win and excited about the rest of the season.

In the weekend’s other match, the Port Malmö Maulers enjoyed a big 71-point win over the Aalborg Kangaroos. After a tight opening quarter, where the Kangaroos held a narrow lead, the Maulers upped the ante in the second term with six goals. By the final break, the Maulers had opened up a 39-point break before adding five unanswered goals in the final term.



The Farum Cats had the bye, created by the Copenhagen Barracudas’ decision to forfeit the season and focus on bigger numbers for 2020.



Odense Lions have a great chance to go two from two next round when they face the Aalborg Kangaroos, this time at home. The other match features a grand-final replay when the Farum Cats host the Copenhagen Giants – a must win clash for the Giants to avoid a 0-2 start to the season. The Port Malmö Maulers will have the bye.



Final Scores;

Odense Lions 8 13 61 d Copenhagen Giants 8 10 58

Port Malmö Maulers 14 11 95 d Aalborg Kangaroos 3 6 24

After playing finals in 2017, the Odense Lions dropped to a wooden spoon in the DAFL last season. Since then, the Lions have done a mountain of work on and off the field to build a better future and it paid off handsomely on the weekend when they downed the reigning premiers.Odense got off to a huge start in their clash with the Copenhagen Giants, kicking to the scoring end and opening up a four-goal quarter-time break. The Giants came back hard in the second to trail by just five points at the main break. During the third quarter, the Lions kicked ahead and had opened up a 26-point lead at the final change.The last quarter saw the Giants, shocked out of any complacency, throwing everything at the Lions. In the end, the Lions held on by just three points to start the season as winners and have already equalled their win total of last season. Even though the Giants were missing key players, the Lions will be delighted with the win and excited about the rest of the season.In the weekend’s other match, the Port Malmö Maulers enjoyed a big 71-point win over the Aalborg Kangaroos. After a tight opening quarter, where the Kangaroos held a narrow lead, the Maulers upped the ante in the second term with six goals. By the final break, the Maulers had opened up a 39-point break before adding five unanswered goals in the final term.The Farum Cats had the bye, created by the Copenhagen Barracudas’ decision to forfeit the season and focus on bigger numbers for 2020.Odense Lions have a great chance to go two from two next round when they face the Aalborg Kangaroos, this time at home. The other match features a grand-final replay when the Farum Cats host the Copenhagen Giants – a must win clash for the Giants to avoid a 0-2 start to the season. The Port Malmö Maulers will have the bye.Final Scores;Odense Lions 8 13 61 d Copenhagen Giants 8 10 58Port Malmö Maulers 14 11 95 d Aalborg Kangaroos 3 6 24 Share













What's Related More by Wesley Hull

More from Europe Story Options Printable Story Format