Paris Teams Finals Bound Wednesday, April 17 2019 @ 08:55 pm ACST



At the completion of Round 8 in France’s CNFA Leo Legrange competition, the Paris Cockerels have joined the ALFA Lions as finals certainties. Victory on the weekend for the Paris Cockatoos certainly has them into the finals again as well.



They most likely need the four points from their next scheduled match again Stade Toulousain ‘A’ to make sure, unlike the Cockerels and Lions who cannot be displaced.



The biggest battleground will be for fourth place. Currently, the Cergy-Pontoise Coyotes hold fourth place ahead of the Bordeaux Bombers on percentage. Whichever team performs best in their final match in coming rounds will possibly grab the remaining finals berth.



The darkest horse here is the Stade Toulousain ‘A’ team. With two scheduled matches and the potential for maximum points, there is a small chance they could sneak into the fourth spot. However, an awful lot has to go right for them, including other results.



The results last weekend saw the Paris Cockerels far too good for the Cergy-Pontoise Coyotes and the Paris Cockatoos running rampant against the Bordeaux Bombers in a double header hosted by the Antony Blues in Paris. In the other game of the weekend, the Stade Toulousain ‘A’ team ended any hope of the Bayonne Toreadors sneaking a debut season finals berth with a commanding win.



It makes for a fascinating final two rounds in the competition, with maybe the most compelling match pre-finals being the Round 9 clash between the Cockerels and Lions which is shaping as a possible grand final preview.



Final Scores:

Paris Cockerels 73 d Cergy-Pontoise Coyotes 48

Paris Cockatoos 121 d Bordeaux Bombers 46

Stade Toulousain ‘A’ 169 d Bayonne Toreadors 63





