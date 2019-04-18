Translate

Welcome to World Footy News
Thursday, April 18 2019 @ 10:19 am ACST

Edinburgh Bloods Send 2019 Message

Wednesday, April 17 2019 @ 01:53 pm ACST

Contributed by:

Europe
The new SARFL league season got underway last weekend with the reigning premiers, the Edinburgh Bloods, sending a clear message to the rest of the competition – to take our title away, you have to beat us. Hard to argue after the Bloods downed the Glasgow Giants by 86 points.

Up against an undermanned Giants team, the Bloods used the conditions to advantage. Leading by just two points at the first break, Edinburgh ran away in the second quarter to open up a handy five-goal lead.

The third quarter saw both teams holding ground, but the Bloods had all the run in the final term, taking control of the centre corridor, to take the game away from the Giants.

It is a profound start to the season for the Bloods – every win is valuable and to start the season with victory already puts them immediately into the finals frame. It was also significant to win away from home in Glasgow. The Giants will be disappointed to lose, but they also know they can come back from this defeat.

Next weekend sees the two new kids on the block, the West Lothian Eagles and Tyne Tees Tigers, battle it out on Eagles’ home turf. Whichever team wins will improve their chances for the season. The losing team will be on the back foot straight away. The match shapes as a huge contest.

The following weekend will see the Glasgow Sharks host the Kingdom Kangaroos.

However, after just one match, all teams are aware that to seek their own Holy Grail in 2019 they will need to find a way around the reigning champions. Though, the Bloods have made their own statement that they want another flag and are prepared to be ruthless to achieve that goal.

Final Scores:
Edinburgh Bloods 143 d Glasgow Giants 57
