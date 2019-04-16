Berlin Crocs Fast Start Tuesday, April 16 2019 @ 07:04 pm ACST Contributed by:

The opening round of footy in Germany (AFLG) got underway on the weekend. The Berlin Crocs hosted the round robin that saw them up against the Rheinland Lions and the newly renamed Zuffenhausen Giants (formerly known as the Württemberg Giants).



Zuffenhausen, like Württemberg, is a part of suburban Stuttgart with the base for the club now in the north of the city (Zuffenhausen) rather than the east (Württemberg).



After going down to the Hamburg Dockers in last season’s AFLG Grand Final, the Crocs were determined to get their year off to the best possible start. They succeeded with big wins over both teams. Already the Crocs have made it clear they want to exorcise the demons of 2018’s premiership defeat.

In the opening match, Berlin downed the Rheinland Lions by a huge 121 points before winning the next match against the Giants by an equally impressive 74 points. In the third men’s match, the Rheinland Lions defeated the Zuffenhausen Giants by 21 points to get their season started with a win and a loss.



The next round will be played with two round robins in the south of Germany. In Stuttgart, the Zuffenhausen Giants will host both the Crocs and the Hamburg Dockers. In Munich, the Kangaroos will play host to the Frankfurt Redbacks and the Dresden Wolves. The Lions will have the bye.



The round will also see the inaugural AFLGW competition swing into action in Stuttgart with the local Southern Tigeroos taking on the Berlin Crocs. The four-team competition also includes the Hamburg Dockers and the Rhein-Main Redcats (centred around the Frankfurt metropolitan areas as well as the Rhine and Main Rivers). The Southern Tigeroos are an amalgam of players from the regions surrounding Stuttgart and Munich.



Final Scores (Round 1):

Berlin Crocs 21 8 134 d Rheinland Lions 2 1 13

Berlin Crocs 12 8 80 d Zuffenhausen Giants 1 0 6

Rheinland Lions 6 9 45 d Zuffenhausen Giants 4 0 24





The opening round of footy in Germany (AFLG) got underway on the weekend. The Berlin Crocs hosted the round robin that saw them up against the Rheinland Lions and the newly renamed Zuffenhausen Giants (formerly known as the Württemberg Giants).Zuffenhausen, like Württemberg, is a part of suburban Stuttgart with the base for the club now in the north of the city (Zuffenhausen) rather than the east (Württemberg).After going down to the Hamburg Dockers in last season’s AFLG Grand Final, the Crocs were determined to get their year off to the best possible start. They succeeded with big wins over both teams. Already the Crocs have made it clear they want to exorcise the demons of 2018’s premiership defeat.In the opening match, Berlin downed the Rheinland Lions by a huge 121 points before winning the next match against the Giants by an equally impressive 74 points. In the third men’s match, the Rheinland Lions defeated the Zuffenhausen Giants by 21 points to get their season started with a win and a loss.The next round will be played with two round robins in the south of Germany. In Stuttgart, the Zuffenhausen Giants will host both the Crocs and the Hamburg Dockers. In Munich, the Kangaroos will play host to the Frankfurt Redbacks and the Dresden Wolves. The Lions will have the bye.The round will also see the inaugural AFLGW competition swing into action in Stuttgart with the local Southern Tigeroos taking on the Berlin Crocs. The four-team competition also includes the Hamburg Dockers and the Rhein-Main Redcats (centred around the Frankfurt metropolitan areas as well as the Rhine and Main Rivers). The Southern Tigeroos are an amalgam of players from the regions surrounding Stuttgart and Munich.Final Scores (Round 1):Berlin Crocs 21 8 134 d Rheinland Lions 2 1 13Berlin Crocs 12 8 80 d Zuffenhausen Giants 1 0 6Rheinland Lions 6 9 45 d Zuffenhausen Giants 4 0 24 Share













What's Related More by Wesley Hull

More from Europe Story Options Printable Story Format