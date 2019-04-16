Indian Footy Pioneer Faces Battle Tuesday, April 16 2019 @ 10:20 am ACST Contributed by: Views: 246

From the earliest days of Australian Rules football in India, one young man has dedicated his time beyond expectations to help grow the game. Sumesh Sawant (also known to some as Sumesh Bond) has been involved as a player, coach, official, teacher and so many other roles and he is only 24 years old.



When I spoke to him a few years ago, Sumesh said he fell in love with the game when introduced to is as a teenager, mainly because of the athleticism and strong body contact involved. He also loved learning the skills, but especially loved the team aspects of the game, and has made many of his friends today from his involvement in the game.



Whilst there are times where the unification of all footy parties in India could be questioned, there is no questioning Sumesh’s commitment to the game. He has been a constant conduit between the kids and players from many sectors of Indian communities and the organisations running the game. His own infectious enthusiasm has been spread to others, helping grow the game in India.



(Picture: Sumesh with then AFL India President Sudip Chakraborty in 2013)



Now he needs help himself, and the following details come from the Pink City football club in Jaipur, but speak from not only their own hearts but also many across India.



“A recent accident has seen Sumesh in hospital in a very serious condition, facing brain surgery.”



“Sumesh, a 24-year-old young man, is currently battling for life in the ICU at Jaslok Hospital following an accident. Sumesh, who is an orphan, comes from a very humble background and has dedicated his whole life to working for underprivileged children. He has created a holistic community with the help of Reclink Australia, a not-for-profit organisation, to reach out to children of various backgrounds and has worked tirelessly to provide them with work opportunities, personality building through sports and a platform to hone their skills and talents.”



“His financial situation is below average and he does not have any family to look after him. We as friends have been pooling in all our resources and efforts to provide him with medical support. He is on life support (ventilator) as of now. However, he is in dire need of funds for multiple brain surgeries. The hospital and doctors have given us an estimate of 10-11 lakh rupees for the surgeries and post-surgical care.”



Read more -



You can also do a bank transfer to the below mentioned account: Account number: 8080811073482

Account name: Sumesh Subodh Sawant - IFSC code: YESB0CMSNOC



Sumesh has done much to help grow the game and introduce countless kids to the Australian national game. How he needs our help and thoughts.

