First Women's Match In South America
Sunday, April 07 2019 @ 10:40 pm ACST
Contributed by: Wesley Hull
History was made last week in Bogota when the first ever women's footy match was played in South America. In a prelude to the opening AFL Colombia match between the Bogota Bombers and Bogota Bullants, each team fielded a first ever women's team.
For the record, the game was a thriller with the Bombers holding on to defeat the Bullants by two points. The final score saw the Bombers 2 6 18 defeat the Bullants 2 4 16. The following link shows the first women's goal kicked in South America.
Go to: https://www.facebook.com/bogotabulldo...370212228/
