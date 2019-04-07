Amsterdam Devils & West Clare Waves Share Honours Sunday, April 07 2019 @ 08:08 pm ACST Contributed by:

The AFL Europe Champions League tournament was played this weekend in Amsterdam. The West Clare Waves from Ireland continued their dominance, winning back-to-back titles in the women’s draw.



In the men’s draw it was a changing of the guard as the West London Wildcats were usurped by the host nation’s Amsterdam Devils. The Wildcats have been the only previous winner of the men’s draw, winning all four previous events staged since 2015. Now the Amsterdam Devils are champions and the toast of the Netherlands Aussie Rules community.



The 2019 Champions League featured 23 teams (15 men’s and 8 women’s teams – an increase on the 2018 teams) and was played with seeded groupings.



In the men’s draw, the Amsterdam Devils downed the Belfast Redbacks whilst the West Clare Waves defeated the Wandsworth Demons.



Round Scores: (Courtesy AFL Europe)



Paris Cockerelles (17) defeated by Hamburg Dockers (21)

West Clare Waves (35) defeated Amsterdam Devils (0)

Wandsworth Demons (57) defeated Zagreb Panthers (1)

Port Malmo Lynx (1) defeated by Nottingham Scorpions (22)



Belfast Redbacks (41) defeated Edinburgh Bloods (8)

Paris Cockerels (42) defeated Oslo Crows (2)

West London Wildcats (31) defeated Zagreb Dockers (26)

Copenhagen Giants (27) defeated Prague Dragons (9)

Amsterdam Devils (57) defeated Norrtalje Dockers (7)



Hamburg Dockers (50) defeated Winterthur Lions (1)

Wandsworth Demons (94) defeated Bristol Dockers (3)



Amsterdam Devils (50) defeated Oslo Crows (7)

Wandsworth Demons (19) defeated Hamburg Dockers (6)

West Clare Waves (29) defeated Nottingham Scorpions (1)

Port Malmo Lynx (34) defeated Amsterdam Devils (1)

Paris Cockerelles (20) defeated Zagreb Panthers (16)



Copenhagen Giants (23) defeated Zagreb Dockers (14)

Belfast Redbacks (52) defeated Winterthur Lions (12)

Hamburg Dockers (50) defeated Edinburgh Bloods (24)

Paris Cockerels (27) defeated Norrtalje Dockers (26)

West London Wildcats (40) defeated Prague Dragons (25)



Nottingham Scorpions (35) defeated Amsterdam Devils (0)

Hamburg Dockers (32) defeated Zagreb Panthers (11)

Manchester Mosquitoes (71) defeated Bristol Dockers (8)



West Clare Waves (31) defeated Port Malmo Lynx (0)

Zagreb Dockers (15) defeated Prague Dragons (15)

Norrtalje Dockers (31) defeated Oslo Crows (21)

Wandsworth Demons (27) defeated Paris Cockerelles (19)



Wandsworth Demons (33) defeated Manchester Mosquitoes (6)

West London Wildcats (28) defeated Copenhagen Giants (12)

Amsterdam Devils (31) defeated Paris Cockerels (13)

Belfast Redbacks (35) defeated Hamburg Dockers (19)

Edinburgh Bloods (32) defeated Winterthur Lions (19)



Women's Division 1 Semi Final 2

Nottingham Scorpions (11) defeated by Wandsworth Demons (24)



Women's Division 1 Semi Final 1

West Clare Waves (46) defeated Hamburg Dockers (0)



Women's Division 2 Semi Final 1

Port Malmo Lynx (19) defeated Zagreb Dockers (8)



Women's Division 2 Semi Final 2

Amsterdam Devils (19) defeated by Paris Cockerelles (52)



Men's Division 4 Placings

Prague Dragons (33) defeated Oslo Crows (20)



Men's Division 3 Semi Final 1

Bristol Dockers (9) defeated by Norrtalje Dockers (24)



Men's Division 2 Semi Final 2

Copenhagen Giants (47) defeated Hamburg Dockers (21)



Men's Division 2 Semi Final 1

Manchester Mosquitoes (32) defeated Paris Cockerels (30)



Men's Division 3 Semi Final 2

Zagreb Dockers (58) defeated Edinburgh Bloods (3)



Men's Division 4 Placings

Winterthur Lions (16) defeated by Oslo Crows (24)



Men's Division 1 Semi Final 2

West London Wildcats (25) defeated by Belfast Redbacks (29)



Men's Division 1 Semi Final 1

Wandsworth Demons (30) defeated by Amsterdam Devils (31)



Men's Division 4 Placings

Prague Dragons (37) defeated Winterthur Lions (6)

Women's 3rd Placing

Nottingham Scorpions (52) defeated Hamburg Dockers (1)



Women's 5th Placing

Port Malmo Lynx (20) defeated Paris Cockerelles (19)



Women's 7th Placing

Zagreb Panthers (35) defeated Amsterdam Devils (8)



Men's 9th Placing

Norrtalje Dockers (15) defeated by Zagreb Dockers (27)



Men's 11th Placing

Bristol Dockers (15) defeated by Edinburgh Bloods (30)



For more details about the tournament, visit the AFL Europe website at

The AFL Europe Champions League tournament was played this weekend in Amsterdam. The West Clare Waves from Ireland continued their dominance, winning back-to-back titles in the women’s draw.In the men’s draw it was a changing of the guard as the West London Wildcats were usurped by the host nation’s Amsterdam Devils. The Wildcats have been the only previous winner of the men’s draw, winning all four previous events staged since 2015. Now the Amsterdam Devils are champions and the toast of the Netherlands Aussie Rules community.The 2019 Champions League featured 23 teams (15 men’s and 8 women’s teams – an increase on the 2018 teams) and was played with seeded groupings.In the men’s draw, the Amsterdam Devils downed the Belfast Redbacks whilst the West Clare Waves defeated the Wandsworth Demons.Round Scores: (Courtesy AFL Europe)Paris Cockerelles (17) defeated by Hamburg Dockers (21)West Clare Waves (35) defeated Amsterdam Devils (0)Wandsworth Demons (57) defeated Zagreb Panthers (1)Port Malmo Lynx (1) defeated by Nottingham Scorpions (22)Belfast Redbacks (41) defeated Edinburgh Bloods (8)Paris Cockerels (42) defeated Oslo Crows (2)West London Wildcats (31) defeated Zagreb Dockers (26)Copenhagen Giants (27) defeated Prague Dragons (9)Amsterdam Devils (57) defeated Norrtalje Dockers (7)Hamburg Dockers (50) defeated Winterthur Lions (1)Wandsworth Demons (94) defeated Bristol Dockers (3)Amsterdam Devils (50) defeated Oslo Crows (7)Wandsworth Demons (19) defeated Hamburg Dockers (6)West Clare Waves (29) defeated Nottingham Scorpions (1)Port Malmo Lynx (34) defeated Amsterdam Devils (1)Paris Cockerelles (20) defeated Zagreb Panthers (16)Copenhagen Giants (23) defeated Zagreb Dockers (14)Belfast Redbacks (52) defeated Winterthur Lions (12)Hamburg Dockers (50) defeated Edinburgh Bloods (24)Paris Cockerels (27) defeated Norrtalje Dockers (26)West London Wildcats (40) defeated Prague Dragons (25)Nottingham Scorpions (35) defeated Amsterdam Devils (0)Hamburg Dockers (32) defeated Zagreb Panthers (11)Manchester Mosquitoes (71) defeated Bristol Dockers (8)West Clare Waves (31) defeated Port Malmo Lynx (0)Zagreb Dockers (15) defeated Prague Dragons (15)Norrtalje Dockers (31) defeated Oslo Crows (21)Wandsworth Demons (27) defeated Paris Cockerelles (19)Wandsworth Demons (33) defeated Manchester Mosquitoes (6)West London Wildcats (28) defeated Copenhagen Giants (12)Amsterdam Devils (31) defeated Paris Cockerels (13)Belfast Redbacks (35) defeated Hamburg Dockers (19)Edinburgh Bloods (32) defeated Winterthur Lions (19)Women's Division 1 Semi Final 2Nottingham Scorpions (11) defeated by Wandsworth Demons (24)Women's Division 1 Semi Final 1West Clare Waves (46) defeated Hamburg Dockers (0)Women's Division 2 Semi Final 1Port Malmo Lynx (19) defeated Zagreb Dockers (8)Women's Division 2 Semi Final 2Amsterdam Devils (19) defeated by Paris Cockerelles (52)Men's Division 4 PlacingsPrague Dragons (33) defeated Oslo Crows (20)Men's Division 3 Semi Final 1Bristol Dockers (9) defeated by Norrtalje Dockers (24)Men's Division 2 Semi Final 2Copenhagen Giants (47) defeated Hamburg Dockers (21)Men's Division 2 Semi Final 1Manchester Mosquitoes (32) defeated Paris Cockerels (30)Men's Division 3 Semi Final 2Zagreb Dockers (58) defeated Edinburgh Bloods (3)Men's Division 4 PlacingsWinterthur Lions (16) defeated by Oslo Crows (24)Men's Division 1 Semi Final 2West London Wildcats (25) defeated by Belfast Redbacks (29)Men's Division 1 Semi Final 1Wandsworth Demons (30) defeated by Amsterdam Devils (31)Men's Division 4 PlacingsPrague Dragons (37) defeated Winterthur Lions (6)Women's 3rd PlacingNottingham Scorpions (52) defeated Hamburg Dockers (1)Women's 5th PlacingPort Malmo Lynx (20) defeated Paris Cockerelles (19)Women's 7th PlacingZagreb Panthers (35) defeated Amsterdam Devils (8)Men's 9th PlacingNorrtalje Dockers (15) defeated by Zagreb Dockers (27)Men's 11th PlacingBristol Dockers (15) defeated by Edinburgh Bloods (30)For more details about the tournament, visit the AFL Europe website at www.afleurope.org or their Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/AFL.Europe.Ltd/ Share













What's Related www.afleurope.org

https://www.facebook.co...

More by Wesley Hull

More from Europe Story Options Printable Story Format