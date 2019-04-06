Bombers’ Perfect Start In Colombia Friday, April 05 2019 @ 07:46 pm ACDT Contributed by:

The new AFL Colombia season has begun and the flagless Bogotá Bombers got away to a perfect start, downing the Bogotá Bullants by 15 points to draw first blood for 2019. The following report comes from the Bogotá Bulldogs/AFL Colombia.



The 2019 CAFL season opened on Saturday with the Bogotá Bombers emerging 15-point victors from a tightly contested clash with reigning premiers, the Bogotá Bullants.



The contest began as a scrappy affair, neither side making the most of their chances, and a tug of war in midfield. CAFL debutante Angela Toro and Fernando León led the way for the Bombers, while last year’s league Best and Fairest winner (check this) Yesid Gonzalez and Dominic Fuentes matched them for touches. The Bombers struggled to a narrow seven-point lead at the first break, having kicked a wasteful 2.4 to 1.3, the Bullants’ lone goal coming from a lovely left-foot snap by Camilo Vinasco.



The game opened up in the second quarter, however, as the Bombers gained ascendency in the midfield and were able to produce a steady supply of leather to their forward line. Bombers’ full forward Tristan Quigley capitalised with three goals in quick succession and Amir Nissen chipped in with another, as their team pulled away to a much more comfortable 21-point margin at half time. Oscar Marín and debutant Jonathan Cruz also made meaningful contributions for the Bombers.



The third quarter was a much more even affair, with Sergio Torres tightening things up at the back for the Bullants and both teams only managing a solitary major each before the final break.



The Bullants heaped the pressure on to begin the fourth quarter, with Dylan Carter dominating at centre half forward and kicking them to within two goals of the Bombers. However, Chris Payne replied with one from midfield for the Bombers, who ran out 15-point winners.



Bogota Bombers defeat Bullants 71 to 56.



Goals:

Bullants: Carter 3, Vinasco 1, help me out here Bullants

Bombers: Quigley 5, Nissen 1, Payne 1, Toro 1, Cruz 1, León 1



Best:

Bullants: Carter, Torres, Gonzalez, Vinasco, Fuentes

Bombers: Toro, Marin, Velandia, León, Payne

