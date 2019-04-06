Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Sunday 24-Mar


Saturday 23-Mar


Friday 22-Mar


Thursday 21-Mar


Tuesday 19-Mar


Welcome to World Footy News
Saturday, April 06 2019 @ 07:54 am ACDT

Bombers’ Perfect Start In Colombia

Friday, April 05 2019 @ 07:46 pm ACDT

Contributed by:

South America
The new AFL Colombia season has begun and the flagless Bogotá Bombers got away to a perfect start, downing the Bogotá Bullants by 15 points to draw first blood for 2019. The following report comes from the Bogotá Bulldogs/AFL Colombia.

The 2019 CAFL season opened on Saturday with the Bogotá Bombers emerging 15-point victors from a tightly contested clash with reigning premiers, the Bogotá Bullants.

The contest began as a scrappy affair, neither side making the most of their chances, and a tug of war in midfield. CAFL debutante Angela Toro and Fernando León led the way for the Bombers, while last year’s league Best and Fairest winner (check this) Yesid Gonzalez and Dominic Fuentes matched them for touches. The Bombers struggled to a narrow seven-point lead at the first break, having kicked a wasteful 2.4 to 1.3, the Bullants’ lone goal coming from a lovely left-foot snap by Camilo Vinasco.

The game opened up in the second quarter, however, as the Bombers gained ascendency in the midfield and were able to produce a steady supply of leather to their forward line. Bombers’ full forward Tristan Quigley capitalised with three goals in quick succession and Amir Nissen chipped in with another, as their team pulled away to a much more comfortable 21-point margin at half time. Oscar Marín and debutant Jonathan Cruz also made meaningful contributions for the Bombers.

The third quarter was a much more even affair, with Sergio Torres tightening things up at the back for the Bullants and both teams only managing a solitary major each before the final break.

The Bullants heaped the pressure on to begin the fourth quarter, with Dylan Carter dominating at centre half forward and kicking them to within two goals of the Bombers. However, Chris Payne replied with one from midfield for the Bombers, who ran out 15-point winners.

Bogota Bombers defeat Bullants 71 to 56.

Goals:
Bullants: Carter 3, Vinasco 1, help me out here Bullants
Bombers: Quigley 5, Nissen 1, Payne 1, Toro 1, Cruz 1, León 1

Best:
Bullants: Carter, Torres, Gonzalez, Vinasco, Fuentes
Bombers: Toro, Marin, Velandia, León, Payne
Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Bombers’ Perfect Start In Colombia | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Wilson Corlew
Guest Users: 32

What's New

Stories

2 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days

No new comments

Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links
 Copyright © 2019 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.23 seconds 