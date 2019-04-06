Translate

Welcome to World Footy News
Saturday, April 06 2019 @ 07:54 am ACDT

2019 AFL International Broadcast Schedule Round 3

Thursday, April 04 2019 @ 04:29 pm ACDT

Contributed by:

FOX SPORTS Australia Pty Ltd

Round 3 of the 2019 AFL Season kicks off tonight (Melbourne time) at the Adelaide Oval with Adelaide hosting Geelong.  US viewers will be able to see Mason Cox, now able to play since his rough conduct charge was downgraded to a fine. His Magpies will play the West Coast Eaqles at the MCG at 04:00am Saturday morning EDT.

The full international broadcast schedule for the round can be seen below.

In addition to the TV networks you can also subscribe to the Watch AFL service that will give you live access to all the matches and more (outside Australia only).

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 All schedules are subject to change.  Please consult local guides.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 All times subject to change - please check with your local guides

2019 AFL International Broadcast Schedule Round 3 | 0 comments | Create New Account
