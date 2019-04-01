Lions Secure Finals Spot - CNFA Sunday, March 31 2019 @ 06:45 pm ACDT Contributed by: Views: 154



The ALFA Lions have downed the Cergy-Pontoise Coyotes this weekend and in the process have all but secured another finals battle. Disappointed they missed the finals last season, the Lions had set their target to see finals this season. Now they have effectively done so and can prepare for the next phase of the season.



That phase will be a “top of the table” clash with the Paris Cockerels in the final round. There could be no better preparation going into finals that a clash with another potential grand finalist. Their biggest advantage is that the clash will be at their home ground Lyon.



Their victory against the Cergy-Pontoise Coyotes by 36 points had two effects. Firstly, it locked in their own finals booking, but it also placed the Coyotes in a dangerous situation.





Cergy-Pontoise will be locked in a battle for fourth place. Whilst they are equal with the Bordeaux Bombers on points, they trial on percentage and need wins to claim their finals place. The Bayonne Toreadors have games in hand also – all potentially winnable – and could also be an outside chance to challenge.



The Paris Cockatoos already have three wins, and are a chance to win in their three remaining games, almost guaranteeing third place and potentially the minor premiership pending other results.



The Cockerels are the other big contender and have two huge games against the Lions and Coyotes before finals.



It makes for a fascinating run to the finals, but for this weekend, it is the ALFA Lions with the biggest smiles on their faces as they have achieved their first goal and seek more.



Final Score:

ALFA Lions 112 d Cergy-Pontoise Coyotes 76

