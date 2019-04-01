Bombers v Lions - Rebel Shield, Ireland Sunday, March 31 2019 @ 09:36 am ACDT Contributed by:



It can only be a matter of time before a UCC Bombers incarnation becomes a fully-fledged AFL Ireland team. Whilst still a university team, the Bombers showed again they have the talent to compete at a higher level, downing the Leeside Lions for the first time since 2017 in the Rebel Shield’s second leg.



The following is a small article from the Leeside Lions Facebook page, detailing the day.



In a fixture that traditionally marks the start of the AFL season in Cork and the closing of the college season. The Rebel shield again failed to disappoint. With the Lions holding a 17 point advantage over their opponents the UCC Bombers from the first leg a fast start was needed by the Bombers to breathe life into their challenge and fast start is exactly what they got racing into a four goals to one lead in the first quarter.

In the second quarter the Lions fresh from the quarter time break and with a few tactical changes took more of a foothold in the game and by half time lead by 3.



For the remainder of the game it was very much nip and tuck with nothing between the two teams.



At one stage in the final quarter the Bombers were up by nine points and looked like they would push on an take the shield for the first time since 2017. However, a late goal from the Lions put it beyond them. However, the Bombers did enough on the day to win the game the first time they have beaten the Lions since 2017 and highlighted the notable improvement they had made since the start of the year.



Final Score:

Leeside Lions 8-5-53

UCC Bombers 9-2-56



All eyes will now turn towards the start of the 2019 AFL Ireland season. Details and a preview of the season to follow soon.

