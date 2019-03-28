Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Thursday 21-Mar


Tuesday 19-Mar


Monday 18-Mar


Sunday 17-Mar


Saturday 16-Mar


Welcome to World Footy News
Thursday, March 28 2019 @ 12:38 am ACDT

Mongolian Wolves Enter The AFL Asia Arena

Wednesday, March 27 2019 @ 10:48 pm ACDT

Contributed by:

Asia
In yet another amazing example of Asian expansion, the Mongolian Wolves Australian Football League is under way. Whilst only in their early stages of development, the league already has kicked goals – men’s footy and also kids – and has grander plans.

According to the league’s Facebook page, the league was given the green light when the league announced, “[we are] excited to announce that the Mongolian Australian Football League has been accepted as an official foundation member league with AFL Asia. This affiliation provides us with a range of great resources, support and events and we look forward to working with the AFL Asia team to grow the sport and provide opportunities for participation in Mongolia.”

Since then, the MAFL has already instigated junior development. “We are excited to announce that the AUSKICK junior football program will be conducted at the International School of Mongolia starting week one of the next school term (after the summer break) as part of the schools CCA programs.”

Just this week, the league officially released the name of the club/league. “The new Mongolian Australian Football League will be known as the “WOLVES”. The wolf is native to Mongolia and features strongly in Mongolian history and legends.”

In addition to this growth, the league is very close to having secured a training base for their teams which will fast-track development at all levels.

In coming weeks, World Footy News will report on developments in Mongolia in greater detail. However, it is already a wonderful story of the game’s expansion across Asia.

For anyone wishing to contact the Mongolian Australian Football League, go to their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/MongolianAFL/


Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Mongolian Wolves Enter The AFL Asia Arena | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 52

What's New

Stories

4 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days

No new comments

Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links

Advertisements
 Copyright © 2019 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.17 seconds 