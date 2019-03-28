Translate

Welcome to World Footy News
Thursday, March 28 2019 @ 12:38 am ACDT

Colombia AFL’s Exciting New Season Commences

Wednesday, March 27 2019 @ 10:18 pm ACDT

Contributed by:

South America
After a highly successful inaugural season, the Colombia AFL 2019 season is about to commence. Following on from an initial season where two smaller tournaments saw the DC Aguilas and Bogota Bullants claim premierships, the league has revamped into one big season, starting this weekend.

Also new for 2019 are international matches, with clashes against both the Austin Crows from Texas and the Denver Bulldogs from Colorado which will add enormously to the game. Combined with the annual Andes Cup against the Santiago Saints from Chile, Bogota is fast becoming an Australian Rules football link between North and South America.

According to Colombia AFL, “we’ve got a season of round robins until September, then finals. The teams are now anchored in Colombian members - so our Colombians were all drafted to a team and the foreigners get allocated as top ups on the day to keep it even.”
“This weekend is reigning premier the Bullants are up against the CAFLs historically least successful team - the Bombers.”

“The competitive matches this weekend and next are all about setting up the club to play Austin and Denver in the coming months.”

“The games are mixed-gender this year so we’ll have some great women players taking the field for the first time - getting ready for the first women’s AFL match in Latin America against Denver in May.”

Once again, footy in Bogota promises to be exciting, and is set to build further on the tremendous growth which has occurred in just a few short years. With a men’s fixture, women’s footy growing quickly and international matches capitalising on the local Bogota competition, Colombia AFL is marching to a beat of a very infectious drum.

As for the local teams, the Bombers will be absolutely determined to snag their first flag. Reigning premiers, the Bullants, are driven to achieve back-to-back success whilst the inaugural winners, the DC Aguilas want their title back.

It makes for a very exciting season ahead in Colombia.


