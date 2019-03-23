Osaka Dingoes hosting Aussie Night
Saturday, March 23 2019 @ 01:30 pm ACDT
Contributed by: Yoshihiro Imagawa
The Osaka Dingoes are hosting the Aussie Night for the season launch and to recruit more players.
Aussie beers and food will be served at reasonable prices and the live AFL coverage of North Melbourne versus Adelaide Crows will be on.
Please share this article on your social media platform to spread the information so that we will attract more people to come in. Everyone is welcomed, and we hope patrons will enjoy the event and them getting involved in Osaka’s own AFL club.
Date: Saturday 13 April 2019
Time: 6.00 pm to 9.00 pm
Venue: Blarney Stone Shinsaibashi
(Proudly sponsoring the Dingoes)
B1 Kohda Building
2-5-27 Higashi Shinsaibashi
Chuo-ku
Osaka 542-0083
Ph 06 6484 2220
