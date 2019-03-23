Osaka Dingoes hosting Aussie Night Saturday, March 23 2019 @ 01:30 pm ACDT Contributed by:



Aussie beers and food will be served at reasonable prices and the live AFL coverage of North Melbourne versus Adelaide Crows will be on.



Date: Saturday 13 April 2019

Time: 6.00 pm to 9.00 pm

Venue: Blarney Stone Shinsaibashi

(Proudly sponsoring the Dingoes)

B1 Kohda Building

2-5-27 Higashi Shinsaibashi

Chuo-ku

Osaka 542-0083

Ph 06 6484 2220



