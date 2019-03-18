Lions On A Mission Sunday, March 17 2019 @ 09:50 pm ACDT Contributed by:

Weekend results in France have certainly fallen in favour of the ALFA Lions. Locked in a battle for a place in this season’s finals, the Lions needed a couple of things to fall in their favour with just three rounds remaining of the season. First of all, they gained the points after the Stade Toulousain team forfeited their match.



The club are on a mission to recapture their premiership form from two seasons ago and stated, “we [have] got strong ambition this season as the last one [2017/18] was very disappointing for us.”



Certainly the points for the forfeit help, but so do other results from the weekend.



The Paris derby saw the Paris Cockerels further enhance their premiership credentials by downing their siblings the Paris Cockatoos. The Cockatoos are also deep in the hunt for a finals spot, and their defeat to the Cockerels will hurt, putting them back with the pack fighting for finals spots.



The clash between the Bayonne Toreadors and the Bordeaux Bombers would likely see the loser’s finals hopes fade. Most teams have two games to go over the final three rounds, so defeats at this stage would be costly.



The Bombers enjoyed their trip to Bayonne, running out winners by an impressive 60 points to boost their own percentage as well as the victory points. Bayonne have been competitive this season, but this loss severely dents any hopes of a finals berth in their debut season.



The loss also helps the Lions, effectively taking away another competitor for a finals berth.



Nothing is locked in yet for any team, but the Lions, Cockerels and Bombers come away from the weekend with much to be pleased with. Remaining rounds present many top of the table clashes, so a big finish to the season seems to be on the cards.



The ALFA Lions have been given a huge boost this weekend and will certainly be looking at a big finish from here.

