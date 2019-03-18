Pies finally break through with their first win in 2019

Collingwood secured their first win of AFLW 3.0 by a goal over Brisbane Lions at Victoria Park on a fine sunny day in Melbourne.

This win meant a lot to the Magpies, as they broke their 364 day winless drought.

At the start of the match there was a minute of silence for the terrorist attacks in Christchurch, New Zealand.

The youthful Magpies caused headaches for the Lions who were eyeing off a finals spot in Conference B.

In the second half, the Lions had their chances at goal but they will rue the missed opportunities at goal.

The Magpies game plan was short kicking, they had better build up, ball movement and defensive pressure was electrifying all day.

This Magpies win means that the Lions will miss out on playing finals next week and the Cats have made the finals in their inaugural AFLW season.

Image Source: Michael Dodge

The young Magpies came out with gusto and took it right up to the Lions.

Britt Bonnici took a courageous mark back with the flight of the ball.

Late in the opening quarter, Sarah D’Arcy slotted through the first goal of the match.

Soon after, the Lions responded with a goal from Jess Wuetschner who put through the goal truly.

The Magpies were up by three points at quarter time.

In the second quarter, the Magpies continued to play with high intensity and defensive pressure with their strong tackling.

The Lions threw everything at the Magpies and had lot of the ball inside their forward 50, but their forward entries were sloppy.

The Magpies opened the scoring after D’Arcy was awarded a 50m penalty from a marking infringement by her Lions opponent.

D’Arcy had the set shot from the goal square and converted the set shot accurately.

The Irishwoman Sarah Rowe used her speed to get away from Lions defender and she kicked nicely to Jaimee Lambert.

Lambert took the nice contested mark and nailed through the goal truly.

The Magpies had a superb first half and led by 16 points at the main break.

The Lions had all of the attacking play in the third quarter and applied all sorts of pressure to the Magpies.

There were repeated forward entries by the Lions but they could not make the most of these entries with goals, as they only scored one goal and three behinds for the quarter.

Jacqui Yorston was awarded a 50m penalty and she kicked it inside forward 50 and the ball was kicked to Sabrina Frederick-Traub.

The ball fell through the hands of Frederick –Traub and fortunately for the Lions Emma Zielke was at ground level and crumbed well for goal.

The Magpies took an eight-point advantage at three quarter time.

It was an incredibly intense final quarter with the Lions giving it their all with lots of the ball inside their forward 50 but their kicking let them down at goal.

Early in the final term, Lambert was heavily knocked in the goal square and was slow to get to her feet.

Lambert came to the bench in the hands of trainers.

There was one stoppage after another with lots of pressure and contested football being played in the quarter.

Frederick-Traub took an electrifying mark and also took out Wuestchner in the process and she came back to her feet slowly after.

Late in the final quarter, it was reported that Lambert’s day was done.

The Magpies finally notched up their first win by a goal over a Lions outfit that shot themselves in the foot with their inaccurate goal kicking in the second half.