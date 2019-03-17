Dockers A-GAME cruises them to victory

The Fremantle Dockers were all class as they notched up a solid 27-point win over a strong North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos at the Fremantle Oval in a splendid day in Fremantle.

This win by the Dockers means that the Dockers will feature in the Conference A finals next week and North have just missed out after a remarkable inaugural AFLW season.

The Dockers will hope the injuries for two of their major stars Sabreena Duffy and Dana Hooker will not be too significant so they will play next week in the finals.

It was the pressure and ball movement of the Dockers that was first class all match.

North matched it with the Dockers all match, but they could not make the most of it when they had the ball inside their forward half of the ground.

At the start of the match there was a minute of silence for the terrorist attacks in Christchurch, New Zealand.

Also the players wore black armbands, as a show of respect for the New Zealand tragedy.

Image Source: Daniel Carson

The opening quarter was a tight tussle, as North had lots of the ball in their forward half but they could not make the most of it.

However, the Dockers capitalized with two goals kicking into the breeze when they had the ball inside their forward 50.

There was a nice kick inside the Dockers forward 50 and Gemma Houghton took the strong contested mark.

Houghton slotted through the first goal of the match.

Sabreena Duffy soccer kicked in the goal square for the Dockers second goal.

The Dockers led by 13 points at quarter time.

North were on top in the second quarter with all the play but they could not capitalize with goals when the football was in their forward 50.

The Dockers outscored North two goals to one.

Jasmine Grierson kicked the football inside forward 50 where Kaitlyn Ashmore was on her own, so she booted through North’s first goal of the match and opened the scoring for the second term.

The Dockers quickly responded with a goal via Kellie Gibson.

There was a great passage of play from the Dockers that resulted in Duffy scoring an impressive goal on the run.

The Dockers held a 19-point advantage at the main break.

In the third quarter, North’s Jenna Bruton broke away with the first clearance and kicked it forward to Moana Hope inside 50.

Hope opened the scoring for the third term, as she put through the goal accurately.

North’s Captain Emma Kearney threaded through the needle and scored the captain’s goal to get her side back into the match.

Ashley Sharp put on the jets and booted through the goal on the run in the goal square to respond to North’s two goals scored in quick succession.

The Dockers led by 15 points at three quarter time.

The Dockers continued their superiority into the final term with two goals to North’s one goal.

Sharp was given a free kick inside the Dockers forward 50, as she was held without the ball.

Sharp converted the set shot truly.

Ashlee Atkins kicked a nice running goal and the Dockers second goal of the final term.

Late in the last term, Moana Hope scored North’s fourth goal of the match.

The Dockers came away with a convincing 27-point win over North in front of their home faithful at Fremantle Oval.

FREMANTLE 2.1 4.2 5.4 7.10 (52)

NORTH MELBOURNE 0.0 1.1 3.1 4.1 (25)

GOALS

Fremantle: Duffy 2, Sharp 2, Houghton, Gibson, Atkins

North Melbourne: Hope 2, Ashmore, Kearney

BEST

Fremantle: Bowers, Antonio, Miller, Duffy, Hooker, Atkins

North Melbourne: Kearney, Bruton, King, Ashmore, Hope

INJURIES

Fremantle: Duffy (ankle), Hooker (quad)

North Melbourne: nil

Reports: Nil