Giants spoil the Cats hopes of making the finals

The GWS Giants pulled off a comprehensive win by 30 points over the Geelong Cats at the UNSW Canberra Oval in a fine cool night.

This win by the Giants has spoilt the Cats chances of making the finals in AFLW 3.0 and the Blues will take part in the Preliminary Finals next week.

At the start of the match there was a minute silence for the lives lost in the terrorist attack in Christchurch, New Zealand today.

A highlight of a dark day in our world came when the first Muslim women's player to ever play AFLW Haneen Zreika notched up her first ever AFLW goal in the first quarter.

The contest was tight, but the Giants capitalised when they had the ball inside their forward 50 with two goals.

There was great coast-to-coast football from the Giants and Courtney Gum smartly kicked over the top to Christina Bernardi who slotted through the first goal of the opening quarter.

Just before the siren sounded, Zreika the first Muslim AFLW kicked her first ever AFLW goal.

It was a lovely moment for Zreika who shared it with her teammates.

The Giants continued to dominate the Cats with their high intensity and pressure with 6-1 tackles inside 50.

The Giants were up by two goals at quarter time.

It was an arm wrestle and goalless second quarter from both teams.

The Giants possessions were mainly inside their forward 50 and the Cats struggled to get the ball inside their forward 50.

There was amazing courage shown by Mel Hickey who took a courageous mark.

Hickey went back with the flight of the ball in defense.

The Giants led by 13 points at the main break.

The Giants continued in the third term to take full control over the Cats with the attacking play and two goals.

It was only late in the third term that the Cats scored their first goal of the match.

Denby Taylor gave away a free kick push in the back to Christina Bernardi in the goal square.

Bernardi nailed through the goal truly from the goal square.

Soon after, Gum kicked the football to Irishwoman Yvonne Bonner who marked the football in the goal square.

Bonner put through the goal through the middle, as the Giants scored two goals in a minute.

The Cats responded straightaway with a goal of their own off the boot of Mia-Rae Clifford.

The Giants led by 17 points at three quarter time.

There was a strong mark by Irishwoman Cora Staunton who read the flight of the ball well from 30m out inside the Giants forward 50.

Staunton converted the set shot from the tight angle and the Giants first goal of the final quarter.

Late in the fourth quarter, the Giants ball-winning magnet Alicia Eva booted through a classy goal.

The Giants end their season on a high with the massive 30 point win over the Cats in the nations capital.