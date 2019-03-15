Round 7 AFLW Teams
Thursday, March 14 2019 @ 08:22 pm ACDT
Contributed by: Tash Gunawardana
Round 7 teams have been released below
GWS Giants Vs Geelong, Friday 15th March 7:15pm at UNSW Canberra Oval
GWS Giants Squad
|
Position
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Backs
|
P.Randall
|
21
|
E.Brush
|
10
|
A.Farrugia - C
|
18
|
Half Backs
|
P.Monahan
|
28
|
T.Hetherington
|
9
|
N.Barr
|
8
|
Centreline
|
|
|
R.Beeson
|
6
|
|
|
Half Forwards
|
Y.Bonner
|
27
|
J.Dal Pos
|
7
|
E.Bennetts
|
22
|
Forwards
|
D.Gisu
|
30
|
C.Staunton
|
13
|
C.Bernardi
|
4
|
Followers
|
E.McKinnon
|
23
|
A.Parker
|
3
|
A.Eva
|
2
|
Interchange
|
L.Stephenson
|
12
|
H.Zreika
|
24
|
L.Whiteley
|
15
|
|
C.Gum
|
26
|
B.Perry
|
19
|
|Emergencies
|T.Mackrill
|32
|M.Collier
|14
In: - P.Monahan, D.Gisu, H.Zreika
Out: - J.Hicks (Injured), J.Barclay (Injured), I.Nielsen (Omitted)
Geelong Cats Squad
|
Position
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Backs
|
C.Blakeway
|
4
|
R.Goring
|
44
|
M.McMahon
|
24
|
Half Backs
|
M.Hickey - C
|
18
|
M.McDonald
|
11
|
D.Taylor
|
27
|
Centreline
|
|
|
R.Cranston
|
30
|
|
|
Half Forwards
|
J.Ivey
|
5
|
M.Boyd
|
26
|
S.Van De Heuvel
|
27
|
Forwards
|
K.Darby
|
8
|
P.McWilliams
|
23
|
D.Orr
|
2
|
Followers
|
E.Hoare
|
46
|
R.Garing
|
12
|
O.Purcell
|
16
|
Interchange
|
A.O'Connor
|
14
|
M.Clifford
|
7
|
H.Burchell
|
3
|
|
J.Crockett-Grills
|
6
|
M.Keryk
|
45
|
|
|
Emergencies
|
M.Fogas
|
13
|
G.Clarke
|
17
|
|
|
In: - S.Van De Heuvel, A.O'Connor, H.Burchell
Out: - R.Caris (Omitted), G.Rankin (Omitted), G.Clarke (Omitted)
Melbourne vs Adelaide Crows, Saturday 16th March 4:45pm at Casey Fields
Melbourne Squad
|
Position
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Backs
|
M.Downie
|
2
|
H.Cordner
|
21
|
K.Smith
|
13
|
Half Backs
|
S.Lampard
|
8
|
C.Phillips
|
35
|
C.Emonson
|
11
|
Centreline
|
|
|
E.O'Dea
|
5
|
|
|
Half Forwards
|
M.Gay
|
3
|
K.Hore
|
10
|
S.Scott - C
|
12
|
Forwards
|
E.Zanker
|
29
|
T.Cunningham
|
1
|
A.Newman
|
16
|
Followers
|
L.Pearce
|
15
|
L.Mithen
|
14
|
K.Paxman
|
4
|
Interchange
|
B.Jakobsson
|
7
|
T.Hanks
|
28
|
M.Guerin
|
22
|
|
A.Kemp
|
36
|
S.Heath
|
30
|
|
|
Emergencies
|
J.Hickey
|
31
|
B.Patterson
|
24
|
|
|
|
|
In: - A.Kemp
Out: - B.Patterson
Adelaide Crows Squad
|
Position
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Backs
|
D.Cox
|
31
|
S.Allan
|
39
|
C.Cramey
|
22
|
Half Backs
|
D.Varnhagen
|
9
|
M.Rajcic
|
32
|
J.Mules
|
23
|
Centreline
|
|
|
E.Marinoff
|
10
|
|
|
Half Forwards
|
E.Jones
|
2
|
C.Randall
|
26
|
D.Ponter
|
15
|
Forwards
|
C.Scheer
|
4
|
E.Phillips - C
|
13
|
S.Thompson
|
14
|
Followers
|
J.Foley
|
24
|
A.Hatchard
|
33
|
A.Foley
|
3
|
Interchange
|
J.McCormick
|
5
|
S.Li
|
19
|
A.Considine
|
19
|
|
R.Forth
|
27
|
H.Martin
|
6
|
|
|
Emergencies
|
S.Riley
|
8
|
M.Nankivell
|12
In: - C.Cramey, A.Considine
Out: - N.Gore (Omitted), S.Riley (Omitted)
Fremantle Dockers vs North Melbourne, Saturday 16th March 7:10pm at Fremantle Oval
Fremantle Dockers Squad
|
Position
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Backs
|
S.Duffy
|
6
|
T.Bresland
|
5
|
A.Stannett
|
24
|
Half Backs
|
K.Donnellan - C
|
15
|
E.Gooch
|
8
|
P.Seth
|
18
|
Centreline
|
|
|
K.Bowers
|
2
|
|
|
Half Forwards
|
A.Atkins
|
37
|
E.Antonio
|
12
|
H.Miller
|
19
|
Forwards
|
K.Gibson
|
21
|
G.Houghton
|
27
|A.Sharp
|
1
|
Followers
|
P.Laurie
|
11
|
D.Hooker
|
17
|
S.Cain
|
20
|
Interchange
|
L.Mascall
|
14
|
A.Janz
|
30
|
G.O'Sullivan
|
22
|
|
M.Sergeant
|
23
|
M.Caulfield
|
10
|
|
|
Emergencies
|
L.Pugh
|
32
|
K.Grieve
|
13
|
|
|
|
|
In: - K.Gibson
Out: - A.Williams (Injured)
North Melbourne Squad
|
Position
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Backs
|
J.Grierson
|
19
|
D.Hardiman
|
31
|
J.Trend
|
21
|
Half Backs
|
J.Duffin
|
27
|
T.Randall
|
16
|
B.Gibson
|
18
|
Centreline
|
|
|
E.Kearney - C
|
9
|
|
|
Half Forwards
|
K.Gillespie-Jones
|
5
|
J.Garner
|
25
|
S.Abbatangelo
|
1
|
Forwards
|
D.Bannister
|
2
|
M.Hope
|
23
|
K.Ashmore
|
10
|
Followers
|
Em.King
|
60
|
J.Stanton
|
17
|
J.Bruton
|
35
|
Interchange
|
T.Mesiti
|
3
|
El.King
|
4
|
A.Drennan
|
8
|
|
D.Bateman
|
11
|
N.Bresnehan
|
12
|
|
|
Emergencies
|
E.Humphries
|
26
|
B.Lynch
|
20
|
|
|
|
|
|
In: - N.Bresnehan
Out: - B.Lynch (Omitted)
Collingwood vs Brisbane Lions, Sunday 17th March 2:05pm at Victoria Park
Collingwood Squad
|
Position
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Backs
|
J.Allen
|
6
|
S.Casey
|
22
|
R.Schleicher
|
18
|
Half Backs
|
E.Grant
|
5
|
S.Livingstone
|
12
|
A.Brazill
|
10
|
Centreline
|
|
|
B.Bonnici
|
8
|
|
Half Forwards
|
D.Guttridge
|
34
|
J.Membrey
|
31
|
M.Shevlin
|
35
|
Forwards
|
S.Rowe
|
7
|
S.D'Arcy
|
4
|
K.Stratton
|
41
|
Followers
|
E.Hynes
|
11
|
S.Chiocci - C
|
17
|J.Lambert
|
13
|
Interchange
|
S.Layton
|
1
|
K.Lynch
|
16
|
E.Fowler
|
15
|
|
G.Gourlay
|
32
|
S.Dargan
|
46
|
|
|
Emergencies
|
L.Butler
|
23
|
M.Cann
|
25
|
|
|
|
|
In: - E.Fowler, L.Butler, M.Cann
Out: - I.Ross (Injured)
Brisbane Lions Squad
|
Position
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Backs
|
N.Grider
|
17
|
S.Campbell
|
20
|
E.Bates
|
1
|
Half Backs
|
S.Virgo
|
5
|
K.Lutkins
|
13
|
E.Zielke - C
|
8
|
Centreline
|
|
|
B.Koenen
|
3
|
|
|
Half Forwards
|
L.Arnell
|
16
|
J.Keeffe
|
27
|
J.Ellenger
|
29
|
Forwards
|
J.Wuetschner
|
23
|
S.Webb
|
4
|
K.McCarthy
|
9
|
Followers
|
S.Frederick-Traub
|
14
|
J.Yorston
|
25
|
A.Anderson
|
18
|
Interchange
|
P.Parker
|
10
|
L.Bella
|
32
|
E.Pittman
|
19
|
|
N.Exon
|
15
|
M.Dowrick
|
33
|
|
|
|J.Tawhiao-Wardlaw
|30
|J.Zanchetta
|7
In: - N.Grider, P.Parker, L.Bella, E.Pittman
Out: - L.Kaslar (Injured), G.Collingwood (Omitted)
Western Bulldogs vs Carlton, Sunday 17th March 4:05pm at VU Whitten Oval
Western Bulldogs Squad
|
Position
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Backs
|
N.Ferres
|
16
|
L.Spark
|
11
|
L.Birch
|
18
|
Half Backs
|
H.Scott
|
22
|
T.Ernst
|
19
|
B.Toogood
|
28
|
Centreline
|
|
|
K.Lamb
|
27
|
|
|
Half Forwards
|
A.McCarthy
|
15
|
B.Lochland
|
1
|
K.Bartlett
|
20
|
Forwards
|
I.Huntington
|
4
|
K.Brennan - C
|
3
|
C.Moody
|
13
|
Followers
|
K.Rennie
|
24
|
E.Blackburn
|
2
|
M.Conti
|
8
|
Interchange
|
E.Brown
|
9
|
A.Gogos
|
36
|
N.Callinan
|
10
|
|
K.McLeod
|
6
|
A.Utri
|
23
|
|
|
|
E.Gamble
|
14
|
B.Hunt
|
21
|
|
|
|
|
In: - K.Bartlett, C.Moody, B.Hunt
Out: - S.Karlson (Omitted)
Carlton Squad
|
Position
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Name
|
#
|
Backs
|
N.Stevens
|
21
|
J.Van Dyk
|
36
|
B.Walker
|
14
|
Half Backs
|
J.Hosking
|
11
|
K.Harrington
|
9
|
G.Pound
|
6
|
Centreline
|
|
|
K.Loynes
|
2
|
|
|
Half Forwards
|
M.Prespakis
|
4
|
T.Harris
|
7
|
B.Moody
|
16
|
Forwards
|
D.Vescio
|
3
|
B.Davey - C
|
1
|
G.Gee
|
19
|
Followers
|
A.Downie
|
30
|
S.Hosking
|
10
|
C.Dalton
|
15
|
Interchange
|
C.Wilson
|
20
|
A.McKay
|
5
|
T.Lucas-Rodd
|
18
|
|
A.Mullane
|
8
|
L.Brazzale
|
12
|
|
|
|R.Hicks
|24
|C.Webb
|17
In: - R.Hicks, C.Webb
Out: - None