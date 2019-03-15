Round 7 AFLW Teams Thursday, March 14 2019 @ 08:22 pm ACDT Contributed by: Round 7 teams have been released below GWS Giants Vs Geelong, Friday 15th March 7:15pm at UNSW Canberra Oval GWS Giants Squad Position Name # Name # Name # Backs P.Randall 21 E.Brush 10 A.Farrugia - C 18 Half Backs P.Monahan 28 T.Hetherington 9 N.Barr 8 Centreline R.Beeson 6 Half Forwards Y.Bonner 27 J.Dal Pos 7 E.Bennetts 22 Forwards D.Gisu 30 C.Staunton 13 C.Bernardi 4 Followers E.McKinnon 23 A.Parker 3 A.Eva 2 Interchange L.Stephenson 12 H.Zreika 24 L.Whiteley 15 C.Gum 26 B.Perry 19 Emergencies T.Mackrill 32 M.Collier 14 In: - P.Monahan, D.Gisu, H.Zreika Out: - J.Hicks (Injured), J.Barclay (Injured), I.Nielsen (Omitted) Geelong Cats Squad Position Name # Name # Name # Backs C.Blakeway 4 R.Goring 44 M.McMahon 24 Half Backs M.Hickey - C 18 M.McDonald 11 D.Taylor 27 Centreline R.Cranston 30 Half Forwards J.Ivey 5 M.Boyd 26 S.Van De Heuvel 27 Forwards K.Darby 8 P.McWilliams 23 D.Orr 2 Followers E.Hoare 46 R.Garing 12 O.Purcell 16 Interchange A.O'Connor 14 M.Clifford 7 H.Burchell 3 J.Crockett-Grills 6 M.Keryk 45 Emergencies M.Fogas 13 G.Clarke 17 In: - S.Van De Heuvel, A.O'Connor, H.Burchell Out: - R.Caris (Omitted), G.Rankin (Omitted), G.Clarke (Omitted) Melbourne vs Adelaide Crows, Saturday 16th March 4:45pm at Casey Fields Melbourne Squad Position Name # Name # Name # Backs M.Downie 2 H.Cordner 21 K.Smith 13 Half Backs S.Lampard 8 C.Phillips 35 C.Emonson 11 Centreline E.O'Dea 5 Half Forwards M.Gay 3 K.Hore 10 S.Scott - C 12 Forwards E.Zanker 29 T.Cunningham 1 A.Newman 16 Followers L.Pearce 15 L.Mithen 14 K.Paxman 4 Interchange B.Jakobsson 7 T.Hanks 28 M.Guerin 22 A.Kemp 36 S.Heath 30 Emergencies J.Hickey 31 B.Patterson 24 In: - A.Kemp Out: - B.Patterson Adelaide Crows Squad Position Name # Name # Name # Backs D.Cox 31 S.Allan 39 C.Cramey 22 Half Backs D.Varnhagen 9 M.Rajcic 32 J.Mules 23 Centreline E.Marinoff 10 Half Forwards E.Jones 2 C.Randall 26 D.Ponter 15 Forwards C.Scheer 4 E.Phillips - C 13 S.Thompson 14 Followers J.Foley 24 A.Hatchard 33 A.Foley 3 Interchange J.McCormick 5 S.Li 19 A.Considine 19 R.Forth 27 H.Martin 6 Emergencies S.Riley 8 M.Nankivell 12 In: - C.Cramey, A.Considine Out: - N.Gore (Omitted), S.Riley (Omitted) Fremantle Dockers vs North Melbourne, Saturday 16th March 7:10pm at Fremantle Oval Fremantle Dockers Squad Position Name # Name # Name # Backs S.Duffy 6 T.Bresland 5 A.Stannett 24 Half Backs K.Donnellan - C 15 E.Gooch 8 P.Seth 18 Centreline K.Bowers 2 Half Forwards A.Atkins 37 E.Antonio 12 H.Miller 19 Forwards K.Gibson 21 G.Houghton 27 A.Sharp 1 Followers P.Laurie 11 D.Hooker 17 S.Cain 20 Interchange L.Mascall 14 A.Janz 30 G.O'Sullivan 22 M.Sergeant 23 M.Caulfield 10 Emergencies L.Pugh 32 K.Grieve 13 In: - K.Gibson Out: - A.Williams (Injured) North Melbourne Squad Position Name # Name # Name # Backs J.Grierson 19 D.Hardiman 31 J.Trend 21 Half Backs J.Duffin 27 T.Randall 16 B.Gibson 18 Centreline E.Kearney - C 9 Half Forwards K.Gillespie-Jones 5 J.Garner 25 S.Abbatangelo 1 Forwards D.Bannister 2 M.Hope 23 K.Ashmore 10 Followers Em.King 60 J.Stanton 17 J.Bruton 35 Interchange T.Mesiti 3 El.King 4 A.Drennan 8 D.Bateman 11 N.Bresnehan 12 Emergencies E.Humphries 26 B.Lynch 20 In: - N.Bresnehan Out: - B.Lynch (Omitted) Collingwood vs Brisbane Lions, Sunday 17th March 2:05pm at Victoria Park Collingwood Squad Position Name # Name # Name # Backs J.Allen 6 S.Casey 22 R.Schleicher 18 Half Backs E.Grant 5 S.Livingstone 12 A.Brazill 10 Centreline B.Bonnici 8 Half Forwards D.Guttridge 34 J.Membrey 31 M.Shevlin 35 Forwards S.Rowe 7 S.D'Arcy 4 K.Stratton 41 Followers E.Hynes 11 S.Chiocci - C 17 J.Lambert 13 Interchange S.Layton 1 K.Lynch 16 E.Fowler 15 G.Gourlay 32 S.Dargan 46 Emergencies L.Butler 23 M.Cann 25 In: - E.Fowler, L.Butler, M.Cann Out: - I.Ross (Injured) Brisbane Lions Squad Position Name # Name # Name # Backs N.Grider 17 S.Campbell 20 E.Bates 1 Half Backs S.Virgo 5 K.Lutkins 13 E.Zielke - C 8 Centreline B.Koenen 3 Half Forwards L.Arnell 16 J.Keeffe 27 J.Ellenger 29 Forwards J.Wuetschner 23 S.Webb 4 K.McCarthy 9 Followers S.Frederick-Traub 14 J.Yorston 25 A.Anderson 18 Interchange P.Parker 10 L.Bella 32 E.Pittman 19 N.Exon 15 M.Dowrick 33 J.Tawhiao-Wardlaw 30 J.Zanchetta 7 In: - N.Grider, P.Parker, L.Bella, E.Pittman Out: - L.Kaslar (Injured), G.Collingwood (Omitted) Western Bulldogs vs Carlton, Sunday 17th March 4:05pm at VU Whitten Oval Western Bulldogs Squad Position Name # Name # Name # Backs N.Ferres 16 L.Spark 11 L.Birch 18 Half Backs H.Scott 22 T.Ernst 19 B.Toogood 28 Centreline K.Lamb 27 Half Forwards A.McCarthy 15 B.Lochland 1 K.Bartlett 20 Forwards I.Huntington 4 K.Brennan - C 3 C.Moody 13 Followers K.Rennie 24 E.Blackburn 2 M.Conti 8 Interchange E.Brown 9 A.Gogos 36 N.Callinan 10 K.McLeod 6 A.Utri 23 E.Gamble 14 B.Hunt 21 In: - K.Bartlett, C.Moody, B.Hunt Out: - S.Karlson (Omitted) Carlton Squad Position Name # Name # Name # Backs N.Stevens 21 J.Van Dyk 36 B.Walker 14 Half Backs J.Hosking 11 K.Harrington 9 G.Pound 6 Centreline K.Loynes 2 Half Forwards M.Prespakis 4 T.Harris 7 B.Moody 16 Forwards D.Vescio 3 B.Davey - C 1 G.Gee 19 Followers A.Downie 30 S.Hosking 10 C.Dalton 15 Interchange C.Wilson 20 A.McKay 5 T.Lucas-Rodd 18 A.Mullane 8 L.Brazzale 12 R.Hicks 24 C.Webb 17 In: - R.Hicks, C.Webb Out: - None Share













What's Related More by Tash Gunawardana

More from Australia Story Options Printable Story Format