Welcome to World Footy News
Friday, March 15 2019 @ 10:24 am ACDT

Round 7 AFLW Teams

Thursday, March 14 2019 @ 08:22 pm ACDT

Contributed by:

Australia

Round 7 teams have been released below

GWS Giants Vs Geelong, Friday 15th March 7:15pm at UNSW Canberra Oval

GWS Giants Squad

Position

Name

#

Name

#

Name

#

Backs

P.Randall

21

E.Brush

10

A.Farrugia - C

18

Half Backs

P.Monahan

28

T.Hetherington

9

N.Barr

8

Centreline

 

 

R.Beeson

6

 

 

Half Forwards

Y.Bonner

27

J.Dal Pos

7

E.Bennetts

22

Forwards

D.Gisu

30

C.Staunton

13

C.Bernardi

4

Followers

E.McKinnon

23

A.Parker 

3

A.Eva

2

Interchange

L.Stephenson

12

H.Zreika

24

L.Whiteley

15

 

C.Gum

26

B.Perry

19

 

  
Emergencies T.Mackrill 32 M.Collier  14    

In: - P.Monahan, D.Gisu, H.Zreika

Out: - J.Hicks (Injured), J.Barclay (Injured), I.Nielsen (Omitted) 

Geelong Cats Squad

Position

Name

#

Name

#

Name

#

Backs

C.Blakeway

4

R.Goring

44

M.McMahon

24

Half Backs

M.Hickey - C

18

M.McDonald

11

D.Taylor

27

Centreline

 

 

R.Cranston

30

 

 

Half Forwards

J.Ivey

5

M.Boyd

26

S.Van De Heuvel

27

Forwards

K.Darby

8

P.McWilliams

23

D.Orr

2

Followers

E.Hoare

46

R.Garing

12

O.Purcell

16

Interchange

A.O'Connor

14

M.Clifford

7

H.Burchell

3

 

J.Crockett-Grills

6

M.Keryk

45

 

 

Emergencies

M.Fogas

13

G.Clarke

17

 

  
 

 

  

 

In: - S.Van De Heuvel, A.O'Connor, H.Burchell

Out: - R.Caris (Omitted), G.Rankin (Omitted), G.Clarke (Omitted)

Melbourne vs Adelaide Crows, Saturday 16th March 4:45pm at Casey Fields 

Melbourne Squad

 

Position

Name

#

Name

#

Name

#

Backs

M.Downie

2

H.Cordner

21

K.Smith

13

Half Backs

S.Lampard

8

C.Phillips

35

C.Emonson

11

Centreline

 

 

E.O'Dea 

5

 

 

Half Forwards

M.Gay

3

K.Hore

10

S.Scott - C

12

Forwards

E.Zanker

29

T.Cunningham 

1

A.Newman

16

Followers

L.Pearce

15

L.Mithen

14

K.Paxman

4

Interchange

B.Jakobsson

7

T.Hanks

28

M.Guerin

22

 

A.Kemp

36

S.Heath

30

 

 

Emergencies

J.Hickey

31

B.Patterson

24

 

 

 

 

  

 

In: - A.Kemp

Out: - B.Patterson

 Adelaide Crows Squad

Position

Name

#

Name

#

Name

#

Backs

D.Cox

31

S.Allan

39

C.Cramey 

22

Half Backs

D.Varnhagen

9

M.Rajcic

32

J.Mules

23

Centreline

 

 

E.Marinoff

10

 

 

Half Forwards

E.Jones

2

C.Randall

26

D.Ponter

15

Forwards

C.Scheer

4

E.Phillips - C

13

S.Thompson

14

Followers

J.Foley

24

A.Hatchard

33

A.Foley

3

Interchange

J.McCormick

5

S.Li

19

A.Considine

19

 

R.Forth

27

H.Martin 

6

 

 

Emergencies

S.Riley

8

M.Nankivell

  12    

In: - C.Cramey, A.Considine

Out: - N.Gore (Omitted), S.Riley (Omitted)

Fremantle Dockers vs North Melbourne, Saturday 16th March 7:10pm at Fremantle Oval

Fremantle Dockers Squad  

Position

Name

#

Name

#

Name

#

Backs

S.Duffy

6

T.Bresland

5

A.Stannett

24

Half Backs

K.Donnellan - C

15

E.Gooch

8

P.Seth 

18

Centreline

 

 

K.Bowers

2

 

 

Half Forwards

A.Atkins

37

E.Antonio

12

H.Miller

19

Forwards

K.Gibson

21

G.Houghton

27

 A.Sharp

1

Followers

P.Laurie

11

D.Hooker

17

S.Cain

20

Interchange

L.Mascall

14

A.Janz

30

G.O'Sullivan

22

 

M.Sergeant

23

M.Caulfield

10

 

 

Emergencies

L.Pugh

32

K.Grieve

13

 

 

 

 

  

 

In: - K.Gibson

Out: - A.Williams (Injured)

North Melbourne Squad 

Position

Name

#

Name

#

Name

#

Backs

J.Grierson

19

D.Hardiman

31

J.Trend

21

Half Backs

J.Duffin 

27

T.Randall

16

B.Gibson

18

Centreline

 

 

E.Kearney - C

9

 

 

Half Forwards

K.Gillespie-Jones

5

J.Garner

25

S.Abbatangelo

1

Forwards

D.Bannister

2

M.Hope

23

K.Ashmore

10

Followers

Em.King

60

J.Stanton

17

J.Bruton

35

Interchange

T.Mesiti

3

El.King

4

A.Drennan

8

 

D.Bateman 

11

N.Bresnehan

12

 

 

Emergencies

E.Humphries

26

B.Lynch

20

 

 

 

 

 

 

In: - N.Bresnehan

Out: - B.Lynch (Omitted)

Collingwood vs Brisbane Lions, Sunday 17th March 2:05pm at Victoria Park

Collingwood Squad  

Position

Name

#

Name

#

Name

#

Backs

J.Allen

6

S.Casey

22

R.Schleicher

18

Half Backs

E.Grant 

5

S.Livingstone

12

A.Brazill

10

Centreline

 

 

B.Bonnici

8

  

 

Half Forwards

D.Guttridge

34

J.Membrey

31

M.Shevlin

35

Forwards

S.Rowe

7

S.D'Arcy

4

K.Stratton

41

Followers

E.Hynes

11

S.Chiocci - C

17

 J.Lambert

13

Interchange

S.Layton

1

K.Lynch

16

E.Fowler

15

 

G.Gourlay

32

S.Dargan

46

 

 

Emergencies

L.Butler

23

M.Cann

25

 

 

 

 

  

 

In: - E.Fowler, L.Butler, M.Cann

Out: - I.Ross (Injured)

Brisbane Lions Squad

Position

Name

#

Name

#

Name

#

Backs

N.Grider

17

S.Campbell

20

E.Bates

1

Half Backs

S.Virgo

5

K.Lutkins

13

E.Zielke - C

8

Centreline

 

 

B.Koenen

3

 

 

Half Forwards

L.Arnell

16

J.Keeffe

27

J.Ellenger

29

Forwards

J.Wuetschner 

23

S.Webb

4

K.McCarthy

9

Followers

S.Frederick-Traub

14

J.Yorston

25

A.Anderson

18

Interchange

P.Parker

10

L.Bella

32

E.Pittman

19

 

N.Exon

15

M.Dowrick

33

 

 

 

 J.Tawhiao-Wardlaw 30  J.Zanchetta  7    

In: - N.Grider, P.Parker, L.Bella, E.Pittman

Out: - L.Kaslar (Injured), G.Collingwood (Omitted) 

Western Bulldogs vs Carlton, Sunday 17th March 4:05pm at VU Whitten Oval

Western Bulldogs Squad

Position

Name

#

Name

#

Name

#

Backs

N.Ferres

16

L.Spark

11

L.Birch

18

Half Backs

H.Scott

22

T.Ernst

19

B.Toogood

28

Centreline

 

 

K.Lamb

27

 

 

Half Forwards

A.McCarthy

15

B.Lochland

1

K.Bartlett

20

Forwards

I.Huntington

4

K.Brennan - C

3

C.Moody

13

Followers

K.Rennie

24

E.Blackburn 

2

M.Conti

8

Interchange

E.Brown

9

A.Gogos

36

N.Callinan

10

 

K.McLeod

6

A.Utri

23

 

 

 

E.Gamble

14

B.Hunt

21

 

 

 

 

  

 

In: - K.Bartlett, C.Moody, B.Hunt

Out: - S.Karlson (Omitted) 

Carlton Squad

Position

Name

#

Name

#

Name

#

Backs

N.Stevens

21

J.Van Dyk

36

B.Walker

14

Half Backs

J.Hosking

11

K.Harrington

9

G.Pound

6

Centreline

 

 

K.Loynes

2

 

 

Half Forwards

M.Prespakis

4

T.Harris

7

B.Moody

16

Forwards

D.Vescio

3

B.Davey - C

1

G.Gee

19

Followers

A.Downie

30

S.Hosking

10

C.Dalton

15

Interchange

C.Wilson

20

A.McKay

5

T.Lucas-Rodd

18

 

A.Mullane

8

L.Brazzale

12

 

 

 

 R.Hicks 24 C.Webb  17  

In: - R.Hicks, C.Webb

Out: - None

