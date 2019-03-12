Translate

Welcome to World Footy News
Tuesday, March 12 2019 @ 07:56 pm ACDT

Oxford And Birmingham Share Spoils

Tuesday, March 12 2019 @ 07:18 pm ACDT

Europe
The inaugural season of the AFL England National University League came to a close last weekend with the Oxford University team taking the honours in the men’s grand final, whilst the University of Birmingham women’s team won their title.

The grand finals bring to an end a season of fun and enjoyment for the university teams of Oxford, Cambridge, Birmingham and southern Wales, but more than that it was a showcase of talent within the universities. Players who are not already aligned with clubs for the upcoming season now have a pipeline in place with a successful first season at university level.

The success of the program has already prompted interest from other university-based teams across England and beyond and it will be interesting to see whether the competition expands further next season.

The results on the day saw:

Women's Division:
University of Birmingham Aussie Rules Football Club 5.11 (41) def. University of Oxford 3.7 (25)

Men's Divison:
Oxford University Australian Rules Football Club 17.12 (114) def. University of Birmingham 6.6 (42)

For a comprehensive match report from the weekend’s games, visit the AFL England website and read the following article: http://www.aflengland.org/inaugural-n...s-crowned/

The inaugural season saw, by the end of the finals series, two powerful teams in Oxford and Birmingham reaching finals in both men’s and women’s divisions. Cambridge University performed well at times across the season and will look to come back stronger next season. The South Wales Universities found the going tough in both divisions, but will certainly be stronger for the experience next season.

Congratulations, however, must go to the Oxford Men’s team and Birmingham women’s team on their maiden premierships in the inaugural National University League.
