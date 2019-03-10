Crows too powerful for the Giants

The mighty Adelaide Crows thumped a bold Greater Western Sydney Giants by 32 points in hot conditions at Unley Oval.

It was the first ever AFLW match played at Unley Oval.

The Giants took it right up to the formidable Crows outfit making for an entertaining contest.

In the second half of the match, the Crows ran away with the match especially in the final term where they scored four goals to the Giants none.

The young guns of the Crows in Danielle Ponter, Anne Hatchard and Chloe Scheer handled the high-pressured match extremely well.

It was a fast free flowing contest in the opening term.

The football was hot in and around the contest in the quarter.

Justine Mules kicked to Anne Hatchard on the boundary and Hatchard dropped the ball but crumbed and snapped truly around her body for the opening goal from the boundary.

The Giants responded with a goal from Jodie Hicks after some great play from Alicia Eva in the centre.

Soon after, Christina Bernardi roved the ball from a contest and scored the Giants second consecutive goal.

The Crows responded with a goal via Stevie Lee Thompson who booted it accurately through the middle.

Late in the first quarter, Chloe Scheer kicked the Crows third major.

The Crows led by five points at quarter time.

The Giants continued to give it their all against the powerful Crows in the second quarter, scoring one goal to the Crows two.

Both teams played tough contested football making for an entertaining contest.

Erin Phillips marked strongly inside forward 50 and from the set shot she booted through the goal nicely and composed.

It was a tightly scrappy contest in the second quarter.

There was a good tackle applied from Thompson inside the Crows forward 50 and the Crows applied significant pressure in their forward half.

Irishwoman Cora Staunton was given a free kick for high contact and from the set shot she squeezed the handy goal in for the Giants.

It was a great kick forward from Scheer and before the goal line Danielle Ponter slotted the goal with the outside of the boot.

Late in the second quarter, the Giants Irishwoman Yvonne Bonner soccer kicked the goal through from the goal square after she read the ball well and kept her feet.

The Crows had an advantage of seven points at the main break.

It was a strong battle in the third quarter with one stoppage after another and it resulted in a goalless quarter for both teams.

Early in the third term, the Giants Jessica Dal Pos and Ponter were involved in a head clash and Ponter came off second best.

The Giants defense held up well in the third quarter led by Ellie Brush.

Nicola Barr injured her hamstring late in the third and was out for the rest of the match.

The Crows led by eight points at three quarter time. Ebony Marinoff out of the pack kicked under pressure and it landed in the hands of Thompson.

Thompson nailed through goal from the goal square.

Chelsea Randall booted the kick inside forward 50 and Eloise Jones held the front spot against Pepa Randall and marked the ball strongly.

Jones put through the goal from the goal square. Ponter snap kicked at goal for her second goal of the match.

There was some great play and all class from Phillips who handballed to Thompson and Thompson on the run kicked a nice goal.

The Crows put on a clinical performance in the second half of the match and slaughtered the Giants by 32 points at Unley Oval.