Cockerels and Lions Prosper In Toulouse

Both the Paris Cockerels and the ALFA Lions have strengthened their chances to play in the CNFA Leo Legrange finals series later this year, coming away from their trips to Toulouse with victories. It was a tough day for both Stade Toulousain teams with defeats that will certainly put pressure on their own finals chances.



In the opening match, the Paris Cockerels were too good for the Stade Toulousain 1 team, winning by 22 points. The victory certainly puts the Cockerels into flag favouritism and a chance to seek back to back titles. Despite a hiccup when they went down narrowly to the Bordeaux Bombers, the Cockerels have looked the goods again this season.



The ALFA Lions have been determined to put their rollercoaster journey behind them. After winning the 2016/17 flag and missing the finals altogether in 2017/18, the Lions have worked hard to get back into finals contention. Their victory against the Stade Toulousain A team by 24 points keeps them inside the top four and a good chance to hold their ground throughout the remainder of the season and play finals.

Round 6 begins next weekend when the Paris Cockerels play the Cergy-Pontoise Coyotes in a grand final rematch. The Bayonne Toreadors will also host the Bordeaux Bombers. The round will conclude the following weekend when the ALFA Lions host the Stade Toulousian 1 team and a chance to further strengthen their finals claims.



Final Scores:

Paris Cockerels 101 d Stade Toulousain 1 79

ALFA Lions 95 d Stade Toulousain A 71



In the inaugural Coupe de Gallia international women’s tournament, hosted by the Antony Blues in Paris, the Paris Cockerelles, ALFA Lions, German Eagles and Amsterdam Devils from the Netherlands did battle.



In the end it was the Paris Cockerelles winning the day.

