North marvellous at Marvel Stadium

The North Melbourne Tasmanian Kangaroos crushed a fearless Collingwood by 22 points under the roof at Marvel Stadium.

It was a marvellous win by North and this win from North is massive to keep their top two chances in Conference A well and truly alive.

After quarter time, North showed their superiority over the Magpies and it was led by their elite midfield.

Jasmine Garner, Jenna Bruton and Jamie Stanton were the standouts for North in the match.

Image Source: Michael Wilson

It was an entertaining opening quarter with both teams playing tough football.

North came out strong early with the first two goals and the Magpies arrested back the momentum late with two goals.

Daria Bannister in her debut match for North Melbourne and return from injury slotted through the first goal of the opening quarter.

The goal was set up from Sophie Abbatangelo and Moana Hope.

Hope kicked North Melbourne’s second consecutive goal and her first against her former team.

Sarah Rowe kicked inside 50 to Darcy Guttridge who marked the football strongly and nailed through the goal from the set shot for the Magpies.

The Magpies were rewarded with a goal from defender-forward Emma Grant 30m out after some great ball movement.

It was the Magpies second goal in a row.

North led by two points at quarter time.

The Magpies continued to take it right up to North in the second term but North lifted their intensity with two goals to one.

It was a great kick inside 50 from Kaitlyn Ashmore and Daisy Bateman was on the end of it.

Bateman kicked the goal truly from the set shot and the first goal of the second quarter.

It was smart play from the Magpies with a good kick from Grant inside 50 to Rowe who marked the ball.

The Irishwoman Rowe slotted through the goal accurately.

Jasmine Garner applied a impressive run down tackle on Ash Brazill deep in the Magpies defence and from the set shot Garner notched up the major through the middle.

North led by 12 points at the main break.

North were in full control, as they dominated all facets of the game in the third term with three goals and kept the Magpies goalless.

It was an ideal start to the third quarter for North with a goal to Bateman 40 seconds in.

The football spilt to Garner who was in the pack and she snapped through her second goal of the match from 30m out.

Kaitlyn Ashmore slotted through North’s third goal of the third quarter.

North had an advantage of 31 points at three quarter time.

It was a tight fourth term with neither team able to score a goal until late in the quarter when the Magpies booted through two majors.

Darcy Guttridge kicked the first goal of the quarter and her second of the match.

Soon after, Magpies captain Steph Chiocci put through a nice goal on the run for the Magpies second straight goal of the quarter.

North pulled off a remarkable win by 22 points over a valiant Magpies outfit at Marvel Stadium.

The Magpies were in the match late, because of North's wayward kicking at goal.

COLLINGWOOD 2.0 3.0 3.1 5.1 (31)

NORTH MELBOURNE 2.2 4.6 7.8 7.11 (53)

GOALS

Collingwood: Guttridge 2, Grant, Rowe, Chiocci

North Melbourne: Garner 2, Bannister, Hope, Stanton, Bateman, Ashmore

BEST

Collingwood: Bonnici, Lambert, Brazill, Rowe, Livingstone, Guttridge

North Melbourne: Bruton, Stanton, Garner, Kearney, Abbatangelo, Gillespie-Jones

INJURIES

Collingwood: Iilish Ross (ankle)

North Melbourne: Nil

Reports: Nil