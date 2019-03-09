Translate

User Functions





Don't have an account yet? Sign up as a New User
Lost your password?

Featured Sites

AFL's International News
US Footy News
Sports TV at MykAussie.com

All our Links

Events

There are no upcoming events

Older Stories

Sunday 03-Mar


Saturday 02-Mar


Thursday 28-Feb


Wednesday 27-Feb


Tuesday 26-Feb


Sunday 24-Feb


Welcome to World Footy News
Saturday, March 09 2019 @ 09:18 pm ACDT

Dockers trounce the Cats to keep finals hopes alive

Saturday, March 09 2019 @ 03:52 pm ACDT

Contributed by:

Australia

Fremantle put on a strong performance in fine conditions, as they thumped Geelong by 36 points at the GMHBA Stadium.

The Dockers ran away with the match in the second half keeping the Cats scoreless and the Cats could not get the football pass the centre line. 

The dynamic Dockers forward line caused headaches for the Cats.

Image Source: Scott Barbour

It was all the Cats early in the opening quarter in a high intensity start to the match. Kate Darby crumbed the ball nicely and slotted through the first goal of the match.

The Dockers were kept goalless, as the Cats scored the only goal of the quarter.

Renee Garing was impressive with 12 disposals from the quarter.

The Cats led by a goal at quarter time.

The Dockers had all of the play in the second term but since after that there was lots of contested play.

Ashley Sharp with her first touch in the match capitalised snapping through the Dockers first goal of the match in the second quarter.

Gemma Houghton used her athleticism to put through a superb crumbed goal.

Alex Williams was helped to the ground by the Dockers trainers with what looked to be a knee injury.

There was great forward 50 pressure from the Cats.

Three minutes before half time it was confirmed that Williams had injured her knee and would be out for the rest of the match.

Late in the second term, Phoebe McWilliams marked the ball on the 50m line and kicked to Mia-Rae Clifford who took a brilliant mark in front of the goals and booted through the goal for the Cats.

The Dockers were up by a point at the main break.

In the third term, the Dockers players were solid with their better structures, as they controlled the ball all over the ground.

They kept the Cats scoreless and scored the only goal of the quarter.

Sharp marked and booted through her second goal of the match halfway through the third term.

It was a goal that the Dockers deserved after all their efforts in the quarter.

The Dockers extended their half time to lead to 10 points at three quarter time.

In the final stanza, the Dockers continued their dominance.

The Cats struggled to move the ball out of their back half. It was great play from the Dockers that ended in a second Houghton goal.

Houghton scored the goal, as she won the foot race and soccer kicked through the goal after she out bodied Meg McDonald on the goal line.

Stephanie Cain used her smarts around goal and banana kicked truly for goal.

Hayley Miller booted through the Dockers third goal of the fourth quarter.

The Dockers were victors by 36 points against the Cats.

They outclassed and outscored the Cats in a massive second half that keeps their finals hopes alive in a congested Conference A ladder.

GEELONG        1.1    2.1   2.1    2.1   (13)

FREMANTLE    0.1    2.2   3.5    6.13 (49)

GOALS

Geelong: Darby, Clifford

Fremantle: Sharp 2, Houghton 2, Cain, Miller

BEST

Geelong: McDonald, McMahon, Purcell, Cranston, Garing

Fremantle: Bowers, Houghton, Miller, Hooker, Antonio, Laurie

INJURIES

Geelong: Nil

Fremantle: Williams (knee)

Reports: Nil

Share
  • Facebook
  • Google Bookmarks
  • LinkedIn
  • Digg
  • Twitter
  • SlashDot
  • Del.icio.us
  • Yahoo Buzz

What's Related

Story Options

Dockers trounce the Cats to keep finals hopes alive | 0 comments | Create New Account
The following comments are owned by whomever posted them. This site is not responsible for what they say.

Syndication

Who's Online

Guest Users: 60

What's New

Stories

4 new Stories in the last 3 days

Comments last 3 days


Media Gallery last 7 Days

No new media items

Links last 2 weeks

No recent new links
 Copyright © 2019 World Footy News
 All trademarks and copyrights on this page are owned by their respective owners. 		Hosted courtesy of Ripefruit,
supporters of Only Melbourne		 Powered by Geeklog 
Created this page in 0.12 seconds 