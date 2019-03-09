Dockers trounce the Cats to keep finals hopes alive

Fremantle put on a strong performance in fine conditions, as they thumped Geelong by 36 points at the GMHBA Stadium.

The Dockers ran away with the match in the second half keeping the Cats scoreless and the Cats could not get the football pass the centre line.

The dynamic Dockers forward line caused headaches for the Cats.

Image Source: Scott Barbour

It was all the Cats early in the opening quarter in a high intensity start to the match. Kate Darby crumbed the ball nicely and slotted through the first goal of the match.

The Dockers were kept goalless, as the Cats scored the only goal of the quarter.

Renee Garing was impressive with 12 disposals from the quarter.

The Cats led by a goal at quarter time.

The Dockers had all of the play in the second term but since after that there was lots of contested play.

Ashley Sharp with her first touch in the match capitalised snapping through the Dockers first goal of the match in the second quarter.

Gemma Houghton used her athleticism to put through a superb crumbed goal.

Alex Williams was helped to the ground by the Dockers trainers with what looked to be a knee injury.

There was great forward 50 pressure from the Cats.

Three minutes before half time it was confirmed that Williams had injured her knee and would be out for the rest of the match.

Late in the second term, Phoebe McWilliams marked the ball on the 50m line and kicked to Mia-Rae Clifford who took a brilliant mark in front of the goals and booted through the goal for the Cats.

The Dockers were up by a point at the main break.

In the third term, the Dockers players were solid with their better structures, as they controlled the ball all over the ground.

They kept the Cats scoreless and scored the only goal of the quarter.

Sharp marked and booted through her second goal of the match halfway through the third term.

It was a goal that the Dockers deserved after all their efforts in the quarter.

The Dockers extended their half time to lead to 10 points at three quarter time.

In the final stanza, the Dockers continued their dominance.

The Cats struggled to move the ball out of their back half. It was great play from the Dockers that ended in a second Houghton goal.

Houghton scored the goal, as she won the foot race and soccer kicked through the goal after she out bodied Meg McDonald on the goal line.

Stephanie Cain used her smarts around goal and banana kicked truly for goal.

Hayley Miller booted through the Dockers third goal of the fourth quarter.

The Dockers were victors by 36 points against the Cats.

They outclassed and outscored the Cats in a massive second half that keeps their finals hopes alive in a congested Conference A ladder.

GEELONG 1.1 2.1 2.1 2.1 (13)

FREMANTLE 0.1 2.2 3.5 6.13 (49)

GOALS

Geelong: Darby, Clifford

Fremantle: Sharp 2, Houghton 2, Cain, Miller

BEST

Geelong: McDonald, McMahon, Purcell, Cranston, Garing

Fremantle: Bowers, Houghton, Miller, Hooker, Antonio, Laurie

INJURIES

Geelong: Nil

Fremantle: Williams (knee)

Reports: Nil