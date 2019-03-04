Demons, Crows and Dockers Sunday AFLW winners

AFLW matches in Blacktown, Fremantle and Werribee capped off Round 5 of the AFLW all with consequences for the finals and setting the scene for a big finish in the final two home and away rounds.

Melbourne look to have ended GWS’s chances of playing in the 2019 AFLW finals with a big win over the Giants at Blacktown.

An even first quarter with the Giants looking dangerous up forward and Bonner and Bernardi looking dangerous. But the Demons drew away in the second quarter and continued to outplay the Giants around the ground.

Paxman and Lauren Pearce gave the demons and edge around the contest and Cunningham and Gay up forward for the Demons did most of the damage.

With just the two matches to play GWS would need to win big in their final matches against Adelaide and Geelong to be any chance of finals. Melbourne have good percentage in Pool A but trail the top three by a game and likewise would probably have to win big in their final two matches against the Bulldogs and the Crows to make the finals.

The Adelaide Crows went to the top of the AFLW pool A ladder with a solid win over the previously undefeated Kangaroos at Werribee today. North Melbourne were quick out of the gate with the first two goals of the day, but Adelaide lead by 5 points at quarter time and did not look back.

Erin Phillips, Chelsea Randall and Eb Marinoff lead the way once again for the Crows and kept the foot on the Kangaroos despite the best efforts on ball by Kearney and Duffin. Multiple goals to Ponter, Phillips and Thompson an indicator of their domination.

The Western Bulldogs premiership hopes were dashed at Fremantle Oval as the Dockers moved onwards and upwards with an 18 point win. The Dockers would likely need to beat both the league newcomers to make the finals.

Kiara Bowers dominated around the ball and Gibson, Houghton and Duffy did all the damage up forward for the Dockers with seven goals between them. The Bulldogs hung in the match to still be in contention going into the final quarter with Conti on ball and Brennan up forward leading the way. But it was Houghton and Duffy kicking vital goals in the last quarter than ensure victory for the Dockers.