Welcome to World Footy News
Sunday, March 03 2019 @ 09:21 pm ACDT

Cockatoos Draw First Blood After Break

Sunday, March 03 2019 @ 02:32 pm ACDT

Contributed by:

Europe
The French footy season recommenced yesterday when the Paris Cockatoos made the journey south to meet the Bayonne Toreadors in the opening match of Round 5 of the CNFA Leo Lagrange competition.

Going into the round, both teams were in the mix for possible finals football, so a win to either team would be hugely valuable. After the Round 4 matches had been completed, all teams were still in the race for finals if they could find consistency over the remaining five rounds. A win in this match would certainly strengthen that team’s claims.

The Toreadors had already proven themselves to be highly competitive, with their maiden win against the ALFA Lions in Round 2 following their impressive debut match when they pushed the Paris Cockerels to a 20-point result.
The Cockatoos won the game by just one goal. It was a valuable away win for the Cockatoos, but the loss spoke volumes for the Toreadors as once again they proved they have the goods already to go toe to toe with the league’s best.

The remaining scheduled matches for the CNFA in Round 5 will see the Paris Cockerels and ALFA Lions journey to Toulouse for matches again the State Toulousain 1 and Stade Toulousain A teams respectively. The match of the round would have seen the Bordeaux Bombers against the Perpignan Tigers had the Tigers not withdrawn from the 2018/19 season.

The Bombers will instead wait for their Round 6 journey to Bayonne to take on the Toreadors in a match that will strongly influence the remainder of each team’s seasons.

An exciting second half of the season is guaranteed as all teams look to string together enough wins to make the top four, with no teams yet guaranteed a spot – though that may change by the end of the next round.
